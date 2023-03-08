Old G founder steps down from team as Dota 2’s post-Lima Major roster shakeup continues

With the Dota 2 Lima Major behind us, it seems like roster shakeups are happening again as part of the upcoming Dota 2 Pro Circuit. After it was announced earlier yesterday that Team Secret parted ways with their offlane duo, it seems like the roster shuffle news keeps on coming. And now it is official, Old G lost their position five player and captain Johan “n0tail” Sundstein, leaving two of his fellow players behind to remake the stack.

n0tail admitted that the DPC losses affected him more than he thought and he was not willing to sacrifice everything again to get back on the Dota 2 grind. After his official exit from the Old G stack, n0tail will presumably go back to his operational duties as the co-founder of OG Esports. Due to this shakeup, speculations were rampant about who the new players on Old G were going to be.

So far, the Old G stack consists of Sebastian “Ceb” Debs, Volodymyr “No[o]ne” Minenko, and Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen. Who the two remaining players are going to be is anybody’s guess, but we had a few ideas ourselves. One of them was confirmed to be true.

Photo via [Valve](https://www.flickr.com/photos/dota2ti/52425683347/in/photostream/)

Rumors pointed to Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok joining Old G as their new offlaner, replacing Arif “MSS” Anwar. These rumors were later confirmed by escorenews.com in an exclusive report. They followed up this report with rumors of a Croatian-origin player joining the team.

Since there are very few active Croatian Dota 2 professional players on the scene, the overwhelming theory is that the player is going to be Damir “Mitch” Skaricic, who is currently coaching Ancient Tribe.

Only time will tell if the rumors are true or not. We will keep you posted as the roster shuffles are still ongoing.