When does Doom: The Dark Ages release?

Doom: The Dark Ages is the long-awaited successor to Doom: Eternal. A new setting and new toys await Doomguy, so let’s see when the demonic FPS is due to release.

I love Doom. It makes shooting things really fun. From its deadly debut in 1993 to 2020’s Doom Eternal, it’s manages to stay fresh and fearless over the course of several decades. It’s time for new Doom though in the shape of Doom: The Dark Ages.

Bethesda’s bloody beast is back, and we have crucial details on when it’s set to release.

Do we know when Doom: The Dark Ages releases?

My body is ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Doom: The Dark Ages doesn’t have a firm release date, but fear not, the debut trailer confirmed it’s aiming for a 2025 release window.

Imps and Cacodemons can have a longer breather, sure, but come 2025, Doomguy’s Super Shotgun will be primed and ready to put both barrels into any demon that dares cross his path.

The new medieval setting is a big departure from the recent reboot series, but no doubt it’s one Doom: The Dark Ages should benefit from. As I said, Doom relishes in reinventing itself—as we saw with Doom 3‘s more survival-horror-based experience—so we are going to keep on top of everything The Dark Ages has for us.

Obviously, if Bethesda changes the release plans for whatever reason, we’ll update you, including if a concrete release date is locked in.

