All Doom: The Dark Ages platforms listed

More information on the next installment in the Doom series is finally available, and with it comes some great news for gamers across most platforms.

The game is published by Bethesda, which I’m happy to say doesn’t really guarantee Xbox exclusivity the way that it did when Microsoft first acquired the company. Read on for a list of all the platforms that Doom: The Dark Ages is currently set to release for.

What platforms is Doom: The Dark Ages going to be on?

What a handsome young man. Image via Bethesda

Doom: The Dark Ages is set for a 2025 release, and it has been confirmed that the game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. We also know that the game will be playable on Game Pass, but it’s not yet clear whether or not it will be a day one Game Pass release like Black Ops 6.

While the previous installment in the series, Doom Eternal, did eventually receive a Nintendo Switch port, there currently don’t seem to be any plans for Doom: The Dark Ages to be available for Nintendo players.

The inclusion of PS5 in what could have very easily been an Xbox and PC exclusive is right in line with Microsoft’s recent agenda of removing console divides, and while it’s been great to have older Xbox classics like Sea of Thieves brought over to Sony, it’s especially exciting to see such a massive title receive extra availability right off the bat.

