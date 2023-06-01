Who will live in the Disney Dreamlight Valley tree house?

Will it be a resident of Neverland or no one at all?

As one mystery is coming to an end in Disney Dreamlight Valley, another is beginning. The next major update, which is called The Remembering, is set to launch in early June and brings with it a mysterious new tree house players are already speculating over.

The last puzzling house around the valley was the pumpkin house, but luckily The Remembering update has brought an official end to the speculation by revealing who resides within it. However, the key artwork for this update has stirred up more confusion due to a mysterious tree house featured as a prominent part of it.

The tree house is featured in the next update’s key artwork. Image via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

Everything Gameloft chooses to feature in key art is always super important in the next update and the tree house is one of the most noticeable features for The Remembering art, which means it will be pretty central. If the tree house was just a normal house, players likely wouldn’t be too curious about it, but since it has a mysterious shadow figure within, players have already begun discussing who the tree house might belong to.

The previously puzzling pumpkin house had a very limited number of possible owners due to its super unique style, but the tree house is a fairly blank canvas that could house a wide variety of Disney characters.

Characters who might live in the Disney Dreamlight Valley tree house

Gameloft hasn’t shared any possible hints as to who might reside in the tree house, but there are quite a few options players can consider.

1) Peter Pan

The most probable resident of the tree house is the leader of the Lost Boys in Neverland, which is Peter Pan since all aspects of it match up with him. If players think back to the Peter Pan movie, they’ll likely recall an iconic scene where Peter Pan loses his shadow and it runs free as a separate character for a while.

Ehm .. AM I SEEING PETER PAN THERE? IS THAT PETER PAN IN THE TREE HOUSE???????? At least it reminds me of him! A LOT! — Nadja Singer (@NadjaSinger) May 30, 2023

Since the treehouse has some kind of shadowy figure within it, perhaps it is home to Peter Pan. In Neverland, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys reside within a tree house, although theirs is much more overgrown and natural looking.

2) Tinker Bell

If not Peter Pan, then Tinker Bell is another possible owner. Throughout the various parts of the Pixie Hollow franchise, which was based around Tinker Bell’s time in a fairyland situated in the heart of Neverland, many tree houses are seen.

However, just like the Lost Boys residence in Neverland, most of the forest homes featured throughout all parts of the Pixie Hollow franchise are also more earthy and natural based than the tree house that is part of Dreamlight Valley’s fifth update. Gameloft regularly takes creative liberties with the houses they give recruitable characters though, so there’s certainly still a chance it belongs to Tinker Bell.

3) Christopher Robin

The human friend of the many Winnie the Pooh characters is Christopher Robin who is another contender for the enigmatic tree house. His playhouse is a tree house and the tree house fits the general aesthetic of the Winnie the Pooh franchise.

The forest where players begin their Disney Dreamlight Valley journey. Screenshot via Dot Esports

4) Other Winnie the Pooh characters

Christopher Robin seems the most likely owner of the tree house out of the Winnie the Pooh cast, but it’s also possible the home might be owned by a few characters. Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf from Frozen all reside in the same castle, so perhaps all of the Winnie the Pooh characters could reside within the tree house.

The character Owl from Winnie the Pooh also resides within a tree house which could be another indicator that the Winnie the Pooh cast could arrive to reside within it. Owl’s tree house has a fairly similar look to the one in Dreamlight Valley which makes him and the rest of the cast solid candidates for owning it.

Could That Other House Potentially be a character from Winnie the Pooh? It Looks fairly similar to the house of Owl! — Banana9607_ (@Banana2653) May 30, 2023

5) Tarzan

Most of Tarzan is set in the forest and a tree house is a huge part of this film too, so the tree house could be home to Tarzan. This possibility also has the same flaw as Peter Pan or Tinkerbell though since the Tarzan tree house is very overgrown and natural looking whereas the one in The Remembering update is more simple.

Some of the Disneyland theme parks also have an iconic tree house called Tarzan’s Tree House which is another factor that could indicate the Dreamlight Valley one belongs to him.

6) Robin Hood

All of the key promotional art for the film, the main plot of the film, and even a toy uncovered by one Disney Dreamlight Valley player make Robin Hood another possible owner of the mysterious tree house. This film takes place in the forest and Robin Hood himself resides in a tree house, so perhaps he will make his way to the valley in the next update.

7) No one

Even though the treehouse could be home to a number of iconic Disney characters, there’s also a fairly decent chance it’s actually home to no one. If players think back to when they first began their Dreamlight Valley journey, they might recall seeing a tree house before.

During the opening scene of the Disney game, players are seeking refuge from the hustle and bustle of city life by returning to their childhood homes. This home has a backyard packed with toys and relics from the player’s youth including a tree house that looks a lot like the one featured in The Remembering update key art.

The backyard from the player’s childhood had a tree house in it. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Based on this, the tree house might not be home to any Disney character at all and could instead simply be part of the massive story continuation the next update is set to add. Perhaps players will return to the real world or the tree house will make its way into the valley to unravel more of the mystery associated with The Forgetting.

The opening scene also has one of the Wishing Wells players use to teleport around the valley. Since this was present in the real world and now exists in the valley, it would make sense if the tree house from the outside world does too.

8) The Forgotten

The main storyline so far has followed a strange magic called the Forgetting that has taken over the valley and as it has unraveled, players have become aware of their strange counterpart called the Forgotten. This character looks like them in every way but is only a shadowy, see-through figure.

Since the tree house might be the same one from the player’s real-world backyard and the Forgotten is a shadowy version of the main character this house might belong to them. The tree house could be the main character’s tree house from when they were a kid and may arrive in the valley as the residence of their shadowy counterpart.

I feel like the treehouse is the same from the intro video of the game where you came to when you where a kid and dreamt of your valley I think our shadow selves are running away to find safety and will go to the treehouse in the shadow realm (the upside down) as they are us pic.twitter.com/DmtyjOWuxv — 🌷🐇🎀☁️𝓓𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓶𝔂𝔂🪽🌸🩷 ꒰ঌ🤍໒꒱ (@Disimyy) May 31, 2023

The figure in the tree house is also just a shadow and players likely associate shadows with the Forgotten above all else. Perhaps the tree house is the Forgotten’s hideaway or perhaps it is some kind of portal to the shadowy other Realm players have previously visited.

The Remembering is set to be Disney Dreamlight Valley’s darkest update yet and will likely unravel the tree house mystery when it launches in June. A release date hasn’t been shared yet, but based on past updates, players will likely get one sometime soon.

