What fish is popular in Arendelle in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Fishing is a key part of gameplay in Disney Dreamlight Valley and remains an important task with the duties you need to complete on the Haunted Holiday Star Path.

One fishing-related task you’ll come across as you work through the duties associated with the Star Path is to catch a fish that is popular in Arendelle, the kingdom Elsa and Anna reside within in Frozen. There are over 30 fish you can find in the valley, so you might be unsure which one is popular among Arendellian residents.

How to catch a fish popular in Arendelle in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The fish you need to obtain to complete the catch a fish popular in Arendelle Haunted Holiday Star Path duty is the Herring. You’ll need to fish a total of 10 Herrings to finish the task and collect your 10 lollipop tokens.

You will only find Herrings when fishing at either the Dazzle Beach biome or the Glade of Trust biome. Moana’s Boat can also generate Herrings for you to collect, but these will not count toward the Star Path duty since you will not fish and catch them yourself.

Herrings can be fished out of white ripple spots, so it’s best to focus solely on these as you navigate around the two biomes they can be found in. White ripple spots are the most common, so you should have no issues catching the 10 required Herrings if you circle around both biomes to fish at every white ripple spot you come across.

This fish can be used to cook up the five-star dish Arendellian Pickled Herring, which is why the duty associated with it mentions it is a popular dish in Elsa and Anna’s kingdom of Arendelle. Arendellian Pickled Herring is “a delicacy among the people of Arendelle” who love Herring.

The Haunted Holiday Star Path has many vague tasks ranging from giving Dreamlight Valley’s finest lute player his favorite gift to spending time with a legendary villager of the wind and sea, so you’ll need to think carefully about the unique residents of the valley as you complete them. Some of the duties are much trickier than others, but all of them have some kind of hint provided or associated with them to at least steer you in the right direction.

