Who is the valley’s finest lute player in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Each of the residents in Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique personality and collection of traits you’ll get to know as you befriend them.

Your knowledge regarding the iconic Disney characters living in the valley will be tested as you tackle the Haunted Holiday Star Path. This system has special duties you need to carry out to unlock rewards and many of these tasks may seem confusing since they reference very subtle aspects of the residents within the valley.

One of the tasks you’ll come across is to give Dreamlight Valley’s finest lute player his favorite gift, which will seem tricky to complete until you figure out which character you’re looking for.

How to give Disney Dreamlight Valley’s finest lute player his favorite gift

To give Dreamlight Valley’s finest lute player his favorite gift, you’ll need to give Kristoff from Frozen five of his favorite items. This will take at least two days since all villagers only have three favorite things of the day each day.

Kristoff regularly wanders around the valley playing his lute and he is the only known lute player for now, which is why he is the only one you can bestow gifts upon to complete this task. After you have given him five gifts, you’ll be rewarded with 20 lollipop tokens.

To complete this task, you need to ensure that you give Kristoff five of his favorite things of the day. You can check what these are from the “characters” page under collections or by talking to him. Kristoff will gladly accept gifts of any kind, but only his favorite items will count toward the Haunted Holiday Star Path task.

As you work your way through the Haunted Holiday Star Path, you’ll consistently be met with vague tasks that might seem tough to complete. These duties are all about testing your knowledge of the residents living in Dreamlight Valley, so keep in mind what you know about them as you try to decipher duties like finding the exceptionally unexceptional villager or the legendary villager of the wind and sea.

