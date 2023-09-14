Who is the legendary villager of the wind and sea in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

He'll probably say "you're welcome" instead of "thank you" when you see him.

With past Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Paths, it has been fairly easy to figure out what needs to be done. But the Haunted Holiday Star Path that arrived with the “Enchanted Adventure” update has many vague tasks to complete, like the one that asks you to spend time with a legendary villager of the wind and sea.

Many of the valley’s residents are closely associated with the sea, and almost all of them seem pretty legendary since they’re all quite iconic. But only one Disney character will help you complete the “spend time with a legendary villager of the wind and sea” duty.

How to spend time with a legendary villager of the wind and sea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the Haunted Holiday Star Path duty asking you to spend time with a legendary villager of the wind and sea, you’ll need to track down the mighty demigod Maui and hang out with him for a total of 15 minutes.

This is one of the more confusing tasks that pops up on the Haunted Holiday Star Path as a few villagers could potentially fit this description if you don’t fully read each word it includes. I thought of Eric and Moana at first after reading it since both of them are adept sailors who love the sea. But the keyword here is legendary, which only fits Maui if you’re using the regular definition of the word since he’s a character originating from legends.

You can do anything or nothing at all to complete this task as long as Maui is at your side. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In the film Moana, Maui describes himself as “Maui, shapeshifter, demigod of the wind and sea, hero of men,” which is what this task is referencing. He is a legendary hero who directly references the wind and the sea, and he is the only one who is known for this role, so he is the only character you can hang out with to complete this Haunted Holiday task.

As long as you have the Moana Realm and Maui unlocked, all you need to do is find him around the valley and ask him to hang out with you. You can then go about your business as usual or just have your character hang around lazily for 15 minutes before the task is completed and you receive 10 lollipop tokens to spend on the Haunted Holiday Star Path.

