Is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Cozy Edition worth it?

There are a couple of different versions of Disney Dreamlight Valley you can purchase with each one offering unique benefits. One of these is the Cozy Edition, which is quite unlike all of the other options.

Since you have so many versions of Disney Dreamlight Valley to choose from, determining which one is right for you can be a tough task. All special editions of this game are quite costly, so it’s important to know everything this version includes to decide whether the Cozy Edition is worth buying.

What’s included in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Cozy Edition?

The Cozy Editon of Disney Dreamlight Valley is the only physical version of the game you can purchase and includes seven assets.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Base Game

One of six double-sided posters (while supplies last)

of six (while supplies last) Disney Dreamlight Valley stickers (while supplies last)

(while supplies last) Digital Cheshire Cat Sweater for your character

for your character Five exclusive raccoon animal companions

animal Purple Cottage house Dream Style

house Dream Style 14,500 Moonstones

This is everything you’ll get with this purchase. Image via Gameloft

How much does the Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition cost?

The Cozy Edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley costs $49.99 and can be purchased from a variety of different retailers but cannot be bought digitally as other versions of the game can.

Is purchasing the Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition worth it?

The Cozy Edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley is not worth purchasing, especially when you compare it to what other versions of the game include. You would be much better off going for the Gold Edition or one of the limited Founder’s Packs if they’re still around when you’re making this choice.

Even though some assets are exclusively available in the Cozy Edition, the price isn’t at all worth it for these features, especially when not all of them are guaranteed. The poster and stickers are only available while supplies last, which means you may not even obtain them with this version so the only guaranteed exclusive assets are the five raccoon companions and the Cheshire Cat sweater.

Cheshire Cat is one of my favorite Disney characters and those raccoons are pretty cute, but the price of this pack just isn’t worth a sweater, some raccoon companions, and the base game. The Gold Edition costs a bit more, but it also nets you the Base Game, the full A Rift in Time expansion pass, 15,000 Moonstones, A Flower Capybara Animal Companion, two pairs of Artist’s Overalls, and the Flowery Summer Cottage House Style.

The items included in the Gold Edition are overall superior and more exclusive considering the Purple Cottage included in the Cozy Edition rotates into the premium shop regularly, so if you really want it you can easily obtain it there instead. You have to pay $69.99 for the Gold Edition instead of $49.99 for the Cozy Edition, but the extra money is well worth it if you are looking to purchase a special version of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

If you don’t want the assets included in the Gold Edition and can’t purchase a limited Founder’s Pack, I’d ultimately recommend just getting the Disney Dreamlight Valley base game then and still skipping the Cozy Edition entirely. But if you’re planning to get A Rift in Time too, consider taking another look at the Gold Edition since this is the best option available for purchasing both the base game and expansion pass at once.