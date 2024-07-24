If you need to make some Mint Candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you probably need it because it’s one of your villager’s favorite gifts for the day. As much as we like real Mint Candy, this refreshing treat isn’t too useful in-game.

Still, if it’s a personal request from Scrooge McDuck, you need it. Here’s how to make Mint Candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mint Candy recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One Sugarcane and one Mint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make this recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, combine the following ingredients at any cooking station:

Mint

Sugarcane

Mint Candy is a two-star dessert dish. While getting Mint is pretty easy, getting Sugarcane can be a bit annoying.

How to get Ingredients for Mint Candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sugarcanes grow in sand on Dazzle Beach. Screenshot by Dot Esports Mint grows in Frosted Heights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to get both ingredients for Mint Candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Mint – Visit the Frosted Heights and gather it . Mint leaves continuously grow in snowy fields and are easy to spot because of their green leaves. Normally, you can gather up to 10 Mint Leaves every few hours.

– . Mint leaves continuously grow in snowy fields and are easy to spot because of their green leaves. Normally, you can gather up to 10 Mint Leaves every few hours. Sugarcane – Sugarcane can be grown or bought at Dazzle Beach. Visit Goofy’s Stall, buy a bunch of Sugarcane seeds, and plant them right there in the sand. Don’t worry, they still grow (for some reason); in fact, they grow fastest in Sand. If you have Goofy’s Stall upgraded to level 3, you may even be able to buy fully grown Sugarcanes, but this is only if you’re lucky.

We highly recommend using a room in your house and turning it into a dedicated storage area for these ingredients. This goes double for Sugarcane, which is one of the most common ingredients.

Additionally, if you want to speed up gathering Mint and other herbs (and you have the A Rift in Time expansion), try placing an Ancient Vacuum in each zone and be amazed as it gathers all the herbs, flowers, sticks, and other items in the area with a few simple clicks.

