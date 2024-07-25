Bream is one of the many fish you can catch in Disney Dreamlight Valley—but only if you fish for it from a specific colored pool in a particular biome. Knowing where to catch it can be challenging because it’s not commonly found in all biomes.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to find (and catch) Bream when you need it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to catch Bream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fish for it from the blue pools. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft. It can only be found in one biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.

Bream can only be caught from blue pools in the Peaceful Meadow biome of the Dreamlight Valley realm. It can’t be caught in any other Disney Dreamlight Valley biome; if you need Bream, you’ll need to fish for it from these blue pools.

Although uncommon, you can sometimes collect Bream from Moana’s boat too, which you begin to unlock after Moana’s level two friendship quest. Be careful though: If you’re working on catching and fishing duties in the star path, getting fish this way won’t count—you must manually fish for them to count it as progress.

There are six core ways to use Bream once you’ve caught it:

In meal recipes. You can use Bream to craft Spicy Baked Bream or any recipe that reads “Any Fish,” (meaning any fish can be used to craft the recipe). One example is the Grilled Fish Entree, which requires one of Any Fish and one of Any Vegetable to make. Using it to craft the Fishing Training Manual. You can use this to re-assign a Villager’s role to fishing once you have a level 10 friendship. During the Beast‘s level four friendship quest, Be Our Friend. Star Path duties. Most Star Path duties include catching a fish. For example, in the Majesty and Magnolia’s star path, one of the duties is to catch five Bream. Sell it for Star Coins. You can earn 280 if you sell it. Eat it to regain 700 Energy.

So, if you’re wondering where to catch Bream or how to use it once you’ve got one, this is everything you need to know about this blue and silver fish in Dreamlight Valley.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy