How to make Whimsical Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley already had an unimaginable amount of variety when it came to the recipes you could cook within the game, but the recent Pride of the Valley update increased the diversity even further, making cooking enthusiasts happier than ever.

One of the new desserts added to the game is the Whimsical Pie, and it’s not the easiest to prepare, especially because of one troubling ingredient.

No worries for you, though, since we’ve got you covered.

How to unlock the Whimsical Pie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You will have the Whimsical Pie recipe unlocked just as soon as you install the Pride of the Valley update for Disney Dreamlight Valley. That being said, being able to cook it is another issue since obtaining some of its ingredients can be a real pain.

Speaking of, let us now talk about the different ingredients you will need to prepare the Whimsical Pie.

What are the ingredients needed to prepare the Whimsical Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney Dreamlight Valley has an innumerable amount of treats that you can cook up within the game, the majority of which are fairly simple to conjure up. That being said, the Whimsical Pie is one of the tougher recipes to prepare since getting Dreamlight Fruit—one of the ingredients needed to make the dish—requires you to complete quests in Simba’s friendship questline.

Once you have completed them, you can go ahead and collect all the ingredients needed to prepare the Whimsical Pie, which are:

Butter x1

x1 Wheat x1

x1 Dreamlight Fruit x1

Where to get the ingredients for Whimsical Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Butter

Butter is a very easy ingredient to acquire as it is available to purchase for 190 Star Coins in unlimited amounts from Chez Remy. As for prerequisites, you will need to have Remy unlocked along with placing his restaurant.

Wheat

The second ingredient that is very simple to obtain in the Whimsical Pie recipe, Wheat can be acquired by purchasing it directly from Goofy’s Stall located in the Peaceful Meadow or growing it yourself from Wheat Seeds available from the very same stall. The fully grown Wheat crops only cost three Star Coins.

Dreamlight Fruit

To get at least one Dreamlight Fruit for the Whimsical Pie recipe, you need to complete Simba’s Friendship Quest, Seed of Memories, which he gives you once you reach friendship level seven with him.

Once the Seed of Memories quest is done, you can easily harvest Dreamlight Fruit from your Valley three times a day.