Seeing the “not enough items” Kristoff’s shop bug in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Here’s what to do

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s second major update is finally here and has introduced new characters, clothes, furniture, and recipes to the Disney-published title. Along with bringing a slew of new Disney content to fans, the adventure game’s recent update has also come rife with bugs and glitches reported by players.

One significant bug that players have quickly taken note of regards the Frozen character Kristoff’s shop. Players have reported that they are not able to purchase items, with the words ‘Not Enough Items’ appearing. Unexpectedly to the benefit of players, this bug allows players to purchase ‘negative’ items, essentially giving the player the power to earn all the currency they could desire.

Still, even though the bug may help players more than hurt, it is still damaging to the integrity of Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you are facing the issue and hoping to purchase something from Kristoff’s shop rather than use it as an ATM, look no further.

How to fix ‘Not Enough Items’ bug in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Currently, there is no immediate fix for the bug which prevents players from purchasing items from Kristoff’s shop. The issue will likely affect players until game developers, Gameloft, addresses the bug with a patch. Thankfully, the Disney Dreamlight Valley team has an active issue Trello board accessible to players. Players can track which bugs have been reported, are under investigation, and are fixed in real-time.

If players have experienced this bug or any other unique bugs that have not been reported to developers yet, they can also directly contact Gameloft through its support system. Here, players can describe their issue and attach files for evidence of the issue. This certainly may help in getting your pressing issue some priority if it is damaging enough.

Until the bug regarding Kristoff’s shop is resolved with a patch or hotfix, players can certainly utilize the issue to their advantage, though Gameloft may be able to take back players’ earnings.