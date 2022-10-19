Roasted Asparagus is one of the veggie dishes you can cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Although the recipe is quite straightforward in real life, you must do a bit of work to execute it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

To cook Roasted Asparagus in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to get hold of two ingredients. Sourcing the ingredients is the tough part of the task because you have to go through a good chunk of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s story to unlock them.

How to make Roasted Asparagus in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ll need to get Asparagus and Canola to cook Roasted Asparagus in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To acquire these ingredients, you’ll first need to visit Frosted Heights and Forest Valor. You’ll spend 3,000 Dreamlight to unlock Forest Valor and 10,000 Dreamlight to unlock Frosted Heights.

Once you can go to these two locations, you can find Asparagus and Canola. Head to Frosted Heights and unlock the Goofy Stall to acquire Asparagus for 200 Star Coins. If you prefer, you can also buy Asparagus Seeds or obtain them by clearing night thorns in Frosted Heights and growing Asparagus on your farm.

As for Canola, you’ll need to head to Forest Valor and visit the Goofy Stall there. You can buy Canola for 164 Star Coins a piece, or pay 25 Star Coins for seeds. You can also clear night thorns in the Forest of Valor to get Canola Seeds for free.

Once you have Asparagus and Canola, you can cook Roasted Asparagus in Disney Dreamlight Valley by placing one unit of these two ingredients in the pot. Press the “start cooking” button and Roasted Asparagus will be done after a short animation.