Disney Dreamlight Valley is a simulation action-adventure video game that was originally released in August 2022, but it has only recently received its latest major update. The game features many of Disney’s most famous characters, from Stitch to WALL-E, so players can interact with their favorite fictional movie stars.

Alongside new characters, clothing, adventures, and other changes, one of the most popular additions to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s second update is the introduction of new recipes. Among the most enticing and popular creations players can bake is Fruitcake, a four-star recipe that requires relatively simple ingredients.

If you are stuck trying to make a Fruitcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley, look no further. This is everything you need to know.

Ingredients to make a Fruitcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can start making a Fruitcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will first need a stove to bake. Players can use a pre-built stove that is located in the Chez Remy Restaurant, or they can purchase an improved unit from Scrooge McDuck.

After acquiring a stove, players only need three fruit and one wheat to bake a Fruitcake. Players can either choose to use three of the same fruit or three entirely separate fruits, the only requirement being that there be three of some type of fruit in the recipe.

Some fruit will increase the rating and benefits of the Fruitcake, such as late-game fruit items like cherries or gooseberries. Since these two fruits are typically reserved for late-game areas, players hoping to make a Fruitcake early on will have more luck with simpler fruits such as apples, bananas, or other fruits available in the early game.

Collecting both fruit and wheat is a relatively easy task, so players can make all the Fruitcake they desire once they have amassed enough ingredients. Now that you know how to properly bake a Fruitcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley, start baking!