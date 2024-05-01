How to make Tuna Burger in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you join forces with Remy from Ratatouille to kickstart your culinary journey, your Disney Dreamlight Valley cookbook gets larger and larger with better quality and more complicated dishes.

Recommended Videos

That said, most of the cooking you don’t do for yourself but to feed Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s villagers or complete a side quest. In the case of the Tuna Burger, you might be looking into completing Buzz Lightyear‘s The Fragmented Past friendship quest by delivering it to Scar. But before you get ahead of yourself, you must source and cook the ingredients.

Tuna Burger recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Yummy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Tuna Burger in Disney Dreamlight Valley, round up these key ingredients: Tuna, Wheat, zesty Lemon, Onion, and your choice of veggies like Cucumber, Lettuce, Carrot, or Tomato.

You can snag these items by fishing in designated spots, hitting up Goofy’s stalls, or harvesting in various game locations. Here’s every ingredient you need to cook Tuna Burger:

Tuna : Reel it in from the Glade of Trust or Forgotten Lands fishing spots.

: Reel it in from the Glade of Trust or Forgotten Lands fishing spots. Wheat : Swing by Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadows.

: Swing by Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadows. Lemon : Pluck them from trees in the Glade of Trust or Forest of Valor.

: Pluck them from trees in the Glade of Trust or Forest of Valor. Onion : Stock up on these at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor.

: Stock up on these at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Vegetable: Take your pick from Cucumber, Lettuce, Carrot, or Tomato.

Once you’ve got everything on your shopping list, head to a cooking station, toss them into the pot, and fire up the stove with a chunk of Coal. This gourmet dish boasts a five-star rating in the game, selling for a tempting price of at least 491 Star Coins and packing a punch with over 1922 energy points. Plus, it’s a key objective in The Fragmented Past questline unlocked at Buzz Lightyear’s friendship level six.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more