How to craft Carrot Soap in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The characters found in Disney Dreamlight Valley are frequently in need of help from the players that venture into the world. Oftentimes, players are sent on fetch quests for these NPCs to get specific items or craft various objects. Completing these tasks, quests, and storylines unlock bonuses for players to use and take advantage of to create an even better Dreamlight Valley.

One of the NPCs that players are struggling to help is Kristoff from Frozen. Like many of these quests, Kristoff will ask the player to craft Carrot Soap due to his desperation for a clean scent. Here, we’ll go over how to craft this item so players can progress.

Image via Gameloft

How to craft Carrot Soap

While seemingly lost in the Forest of Valor, Kristoff needs to take a bath with Carrot Soap, a craftable item players need to acquire. Here is the recipe for Carrot Soap:

Carrots x12

Coconuts x20

Many quests require players to interact with other NPCs in Dreamlight Valley, and the game frequently prevents progression until players have connected with them. To craft the Carrot Soap, players must progress with Maui in Moana’s realm.

By helping Kristoff, players will eventually retrieve burned logs in the Forest of Valor. These burned logs will be ground into ashes at a crafting table and then boiled into lye to give back to Kristoff before venturing to Maui.

When players meet up with Maui, he’ll show players how to get Coconuts after helping him capture an Eel in his “Burning The Eel” quest.

Carrots are one of the starting crops players can farm from the beginning. While players will have to acquire the seeds to plant, Goofy’s stand in the Peaceful Meadow offers a solid opportunity for players to buy some and get to farming.