Where to find eels in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Eels are a pretty rare type of fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Getting an eel might be a slightly time-consuming task, but certainly not an impossible one. Furthermore, an eel is required to complete the Burying the Eel quest in the game.

If you want to learn exactly how to catch an eel in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you might want to check out our guide below.

How to catch an eel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first thing you’d need to do is acquire a fishing rod to even think of tackling Maui’s quest and catching an eel for it. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to get a fishing rod in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Make your way towards Goofy and talk to him to initiate the Fishing Expedition quest. You will need to complete this quest to receive a fishing rod. To find and fix Goofy’s fishing rod, make your way to the Eastern shore of the pond in Peaceful Meadow. Retrieve the fishing rod and hand it over to Goofy, which will unlock the fishing option for you.

Now that you have a fishing rod in your hands, you can get on with the next step needed to catch an eel, which is setting up a fish trap. Follow the steps below to construct a fish trap in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Collect a total of eight softwood, which you can find lying all around the valley. It will possess a light brown color to it. Proceed to look for worms, which are an exclusive item from the Burying the Eel quest. Once you have reached the part of the quest that has you collect the ingredients, you should find a lot of shiny dig spots around the three ponds in Peaceful Meadows. Dig three of the spots up to get the required amount of worms for your fish trap. After getting the ingredients, make the trap and place it near the bridge on the deck.

After this, you will need to head back to Maui and talk to him, after which he will ask you to get the Eel near the trap you planted. Finally, to fish up an eel in Disney Dreamlight Valley, follow the instructions below: