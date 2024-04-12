Surprisingly, Spaghetti Arrabbiatta doesn’t require any garlic cloves in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Recommended Videos

Sure, Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s cookbook is extensive, but don’t bet on every recipe being spot-on. After all, this is the only place where you can toss peanuts in a cooking pot to get a plate of roasted almonds. You can forget about garlic overload in Spaghetti Arrabbiatta; here, it’s all about a different kick, even though garlic and other garlic recipes exist in the game. In this guide, I’ll show you how to make Spaghetti Arrabbiata in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Spaghetti Arrabbiata recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Remy’s pleased. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what you need to cook Spaghetti Arrabbiata in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

One Tomato: Harvest from Wall-E’s garden or purchase at Goofy’s Dazzle Beach Stall for 33 Star Coins.

Harvest from Wall-E’s garden or purchase at Goofy’s Dazzle Beach Stall for 33 Star Coins. One Wheat: Gather from Wall-E’s garden or purchase at Goofy’s Peaceful Meadow Stall for 3 Star Coins.

Gather from Wall-E’s garden or purchase at Goofy’s Peaceful Meadow Stall for 3 Star Coins. One Chili Pepper: Pluck from Wall-E’s garden or purchase at Goofy’s Sunlit Plateau Stall for 117 Star Coins.

Once you’ve gathered all the ingredients, head to the nearest cooking station and toss in one coal to make Spaghetti Arrabbiata. If you don’t have any in your inventory, you can mine coal from the ore veins near Chez Remy‘s restaurant.

Spaghetti Arrabbiata is a three-star sensation ready to provide a modest energy boost, serve as a delightful gift, or fetch a handsome profit in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can sell it for 141 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 373 stamina points.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more