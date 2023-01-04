How to make Creamy Garlic Scallops in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can get most of the ingredients without spending your hard-earned Star Coins.

Creamy Garlic Scallops are one of the four-star dishes that you can cook throughout your journey in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Cooking is an important aspect of the Disney Dreamlight Valley gameplay as the food you prepare has multiple uses. You can cook a dish to restore your energy, give it to other characters in order to increase your friendship with them, or sell them to profit some Star Coins.

Creamy Garlic Scallops is a four-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley because it requires you to get your hands on four different ingredients before heading to a cooking station and preparing the dish. This guide will show you where you can find the ingredients and how to cook Creamy Garlic Scallops.

How to cook Creamy Garlic Scallops in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sourcing the four ingredients required

The ingredients you need to get to make Creamy Garlic Scallops are Butter, Garlic, Lemon, and Scallops. These ingredients can be found in Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust. You also need to have the Chez Remy restaurant unlocked.

You’ll need one unit of each ingredient to prepare the recipe, here’s where you can find them:

Butter: Buy it from the Chez Remy Pantry for 190 Star Coins.

Buy it from the Chez Remy Pantry for 190 Star Coins. Garlic: Search for wild garlic plants in the Forest of Valor and collect the Garlic.

Search for wild garlic plants in the Forest of Valor and collect the Garlic. Lemon: Scavenge the wild lemon trees in the Forest of Valor or in the Glade of Trust to collect Lemon. Alternatively, you can buy it from the Goofy’s Stall for 33 Star Coins per unit.

Scavenge the wild lemon trees in the Forest of Valor or in the Glade of Trust to collect Lemon. Alternatively, you can buy it from the Goofy’s Stall for 33 Star Coins per unit. Scallops: Head to the coastline of Dazzle Beach and look for the blue shells to get your hands on Scallops.

Cooking Creamy Garlic Scallops

Once you have all the four ingredients above at your disposal, simply head to a cooking station and place the Butter, the Garlic, the Lemon, and the Scallops in the pot.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The Creamy Garlic Scallops restore up to 1,844 energy and can be sold for 499 Star Coins at any of the Goofy’s Stall.