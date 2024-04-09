If you’re in the mood for Mexican food in Disney Dreamlight Valley, why not treat yourself to Fish Tacos? Fish Tacos are easy to make as long you have most of the biomes unlocked. Here’s how to make Fish Tacos in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Fish Tacos recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fish, Cheese, and some vegetables. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Fish Tacos in Disney Dreamlight Valley, use the following ingredients on any cooking spot:

Fish (any)

Corn

Chilli Pepper

Cheese

Mix all of the ingredients and make a four-star plate of Fish Tacos.

How to get Fish Tacos ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here’s where you can find each of the four ingredients for Fish Tacos.

Fish

If you’ve unlocked the Fishing Rod, simply pick any body of water and catch any Fish. Here’s the best part: it doesn’t need to be a specific Fish. This means you don’t need to land your line in a ripple. Even if you have just started playing the game, you can cast your line in the Peaceful Meadows pond and catch a fish in as little as one attempt.

Corn

Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach sells Corn and Corn Seeds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to get Corn is to grow it yourself. You can buy Corn Seeds from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. You may even get lucky and have ripe Corn already available for sale. If you are planting Corn Seeds, you can plant them in the sand at Dazzle Beach. As silly as it might seem, this is the fastest way to grow Corn. If you are late in the game, you can use a Miracle Growth Elixir to speed up the process.

Chili Pepper

You can buy Chili Pepper Seeds from Goofy’s Stall on the Sunlit Plateau. You probably won’t be able to buy Chili Peppers even if you fully upgrade Goofy’s Stall. Plant the Seeds in the ground at the Sunlit Plateau, water them, and wait for the harvest.

Cheese

Like a real pack rat, Remy has an infinite supply of dairy products. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy Cheese from Remy’s Restaurant. In fact, you can buy as much Cheese as you want because Remy seems to have an endless supply of it. I recommend stocking up on Cheese, Milk, and Eggs because you’ll often use them when cooking other recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

