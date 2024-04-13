If you’re in the mood for a delicious dessert in Disney Dreamlight Valley, then why not give Apple Sorbet a try? This dessert looks great, is easy to make, and only needs three ingredients.

Here’s how to make Apple Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Apple Sorbet recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A nice Apple, a Sugarcane, and some Slush Ice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Apple Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley, use the following ingredients on any cooking station:

Apple

Sugarcane

Slush Ice

You can pick Apples from trees and buy Shaved Ice at a shop, but you’ll need to plant and harvest Sugarcane.

How to get all Apple Sorbet ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here’s where you can find each Apple Sorbet ingredient:

Apple

Just picked an Apple from my orchard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Apples can be picked from Apple trees. There are five apple trees in Disney Dreamlight Valley, three in the main Plaza, and two in the Forgotten Lands. I, on the other hand, keep all my Apple trees in my Peaceful Meadow orchard. I suggest you also pick a zone where you can place all your trees and berry bushes for easy access.

Sugarcane

Sugarcanes grow in sand… uh-huh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Sugarcane, visit Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach and buy Sugarcane Seeds. Occasionally, you can even buy fully grown Sugarcane directly from the same stall, but he isn’t guaranteed to sell any all the time. Plant the Sugarcane Seeds in the sand on Dazzle Beach. Yes, stuff can grow on Dazzle Beach and Sugarcane grows the fastest, for some reason. If you are in a hurry, use a Miracle Growth Elixir on your Watering Can to make the Sugarcane grow instantly.

For some reason, a Mint Sorbet doesn’t need any sugar, but Apple Sorbet does.

Shaved Ice

Why do you have so much Slush Ice, Remy? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy Slush Ice from Remy’s Restaurant. Our favorite rat chef has an infinite supply of Slush Ice and dairy products. You can buy as much Slush Ice as you want from Remy, but it’s not used in many recipes, so don’t bother getting more than two stacks.

