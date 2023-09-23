How to do some very fine dining in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The rewards on the Haunted Holiday Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley are perfect for the spooky season and exclusively obtainable from the limited event, so you’ll want to complete as many duties as you can to earn them.

As you work your way through the Star Path, one of the many special tasks you’ll come across is to do some very fine dining. Like most of the duties in this path, this is worded quite vaguely, so you might be unsure of what you need to do to complete it.

How to complete the do some very fine dining duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can complete the do some very fine dining Haunted Holiday Star Path duty by eating 15 five-star dishes.

The dishes you have your character consume can be ones you already had cooked up that are sitting in your inventory or a chest, or they can also be ones you freshly cook up just for this task. All that matters is that you have your player consume them and that all of the meals you eat are five-star dishes.

All five-star meals require a total of five ingredients to cook, which means this task is quite costly. Even though it is a bug undertaking that will consume many of your ingredients, you only get 10 lollipop tokens for finishing this Haunted Holiday Star Path duty.

If you’re looking to make the most lollipop tokens possible, then you’ll certainly want to finish this task, but if you’re trying to prioritize the duties that grant more tokens, then you should prioritize ones like the chat with the woman from the willow task or the give an exceptionally unexceptional villager a favorite gift task instead.

About the author