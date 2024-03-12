Category:
How to craft a DJ set in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Only two items count.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Published: Mar 12, 2024 02:40 pm
The player standing on a stage with their bird friend in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

For some Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to craft specific types of items. One such item is a DJ set, and this one is super particular and costly, which means you need to know exactly what needs to be done so you don’t waste resources.

There is a wide array of different items you can craft and more DJ-related furniture than you might expect. It’s easy to make the wrong item or not know where to begin because of this, so here’s how to craft a DJ set in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to craft a DJ set to liven up your next celebration in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A DJ Booth at the crafting station in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It’s pretty costly to create. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft a DJ set and complete the associated duty in the Lovely Monsters Star Path task, you need to make one of the Stellar DJ Booths. There are two different ones you can craft, which are the Stellar Blue DJ Booth and the Stellar Pink DJ Booth.

  • Stellar Blue DJ Booth
    • 100 Dry Wood
    • 50 Iron Ingots
    • 10 Blue Hydrangea
  • Stellar Pink DJ Booth
    • 100 Dry Wood
    • 50 Iron Ingots
    • 10 Pink Hydrangea

Although the name would make you think it counts, the craftable DJ Booth Rig item does not count for this Star Path task, so don’t craft it if you’re looking to mark this one off. The only two items that work for this task are the specific blue and pink DJ booth furniture items.

Regardless of which booth you choose to craft, it’s pretty costly to create. You only need to make one to earn the 10 Scream Canister tokens for the Star Path, though, so it’s certainly worth doing if you want to unlock all the rewards you can. The task is marked as complete so you can claim the tokens as soon as you finish crafting the DJ set.

A pink DJ booth in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
You can pick whichever color you prefer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After making your DJ booth, you can get to work on completing other Star Path duties so you can earn even more tokens. This isn’t the only confusing task as others like fishing for something puffy, digging for something blue, and getting multicolored shrimp can also be quite tricky to complete.

Read Article How to fish for something puffy in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player holding a fishing rod while standing on the beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to fish for something puffy in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to get Purple Marsh Milkweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player petting a Zero fox in front of the Haunted Mansion house.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to get Purple Marsh Milkweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 10, 2024
Read Article What is the flexing spider like thing in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
The player taking a group selfie with Eve, Rapunzel, and Gaston.
Category: Disney
Disney
What is the flexing spider like thing in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 10, 2024
Kacee Fay
