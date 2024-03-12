For some Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to craft specific types of items. One such item is a DJ set, and this one is super particular and costly, which means you need to know exactly what needs to be done so you don’t waste resources.

Recommended Videos

There is a wide array of different items you can craft and more DJ-related furniture than you might expect. It’s easy to make the wrong item or not know where to begin because of this, so here’s how to craft a DJ set in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to craft a DJ set to liven up your next celebration in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s pretty costly to create. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft a DJ set and complete the associated duty in the Lovely Monsters Star Path task, you need to make one of the Stellar DJ Booths. There are two different ones you can craft, which are the Stellar Blue DJ Booth and the Stellar Pink DJ Booth.

Stellar Blue DJ Booth 100 Dry Wood 50 Iron Ingots 10 Blue Hydrangea

Stellar Pink DJ Booth 100 Dry Wood 50 Iron Ingots 10 Pink Hydrangea



Although the name would make you think it counts, the craftable DJ Booth Rig item does not count for this Star Path task, so don’t craft it if you’re looking to mark this one off. The only two items that work for this task are the specific blue and pink DJ booth furniture items.

Regardless of which booth you choose to craft, it’s pretty costly to create. You only need to make one to earn the 10 Scream Canister tokens for the Star Path, though, so it’s certainly worth doing if you want to unlock all the rewards you can. The task is marked as complete so you can claim the tokens as soon as you finish crafting the DJ set.

You can pick whichever color you prefer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After making your DJ booth, you can get to work on completing other Star Path duties so you can earn even more tokens. This isn’t the only confusing task as others like fishing for something puffy, digging for something blue, and getting multicolored shrimp can also be quite tricky to complete.