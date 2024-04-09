How to complete Villager of the Month in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If someone had warned me befriending villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley would be this time-consuming, I would’ve thought about it twice.

Recommended Videos

To become best buddies with Sulley in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must complete his level four Friendship quest: Villager of the Month. While it’s a mostly straightforward quest, collecting all the required ingredients and resources can be quite time-consuming. In this guide, I’ll walk you through each step of this quest.

How to unlock Villager of the Month in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I know, Sulley. I know. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Villager of the Month is Sulley’s level four Friendship quest, so hang out, have daily conversations, and give him gifts until you get to that level.

Once you reach level four, speak with Sulley, and he shares that he wants to award the Villager of the Month. Because he hasn’t decided who the winner is, he wants you to be the judge of his three candidates: Mike, Donald, and Ursula.

We’re not here to judge his choice of candidates. After all, we are but a monster servant. Once you speak with them, you get a subquest for each character you can track from the regular Quests tab in the pause menu.

DDV: Villager of the Month: Mike walkthrough

To each their own, I guess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Villager of the Month: Mike, prepare a plate of Hodgepodge a la Monstropolis with your own freshly-grown ingredients. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Purchase two Carrot Seeds, two Corn Seeds, and two Bell Pepper Seeds from Goofy’s Stall. Goofy sells Carrot Seeds in his Peaceful Meadow Stall. They take 15 minutes to grow.

in his Stall. They take 15 minutes to grow. Goofy sells Corn Seeds in his Dazzle Beach Stall. They take 12 minutes to grow.

in his Stall. They take 12 minutes to grow. Goofy sells Bell Pepper Seeds in his Forest of Valor Stall. They take 15 minutes to grow. Plant all the seeds, water them, and wait until they’re fully grown. Once harvested, take them back to Mike. Head to the area where you placed Remy’s Restaurant and collect the two piles of Fresh Compost outside. Enter Remy‘s Restaurant and use the cooking station inside to make Hodgepodge a la Monstropolis with Carrots, Corn, Bell Peppers, and Fresh Compost. Take the dish back to Mike to finish this part of Villager of the Month in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

DDV: Villager of the Month: Donald walkthrough

Doing Donald’s dirty work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Villager of the Month: Donald, speak with Donald in the Valley. He asks that you take three pictures of him next to Trash Piles on Dazzle Beach.

Head to Dazzle Beach and look for Donald. Equip the camera and take three pictures of him next to Trash Piles.

When you’re done, it’s time to do his dirty work and clean eight Trash Piles around the beach. You won’t have trouble finding them by the shore.

DDV: Villager of the Month: Ursula walkthrough

I’m not so sure about this, Ursula. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Villager of the Month: Ursula, craft three bottles of Perfume of the Sea Enchantment in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s how you can get all the ingredients:

Six Seaweed: Can be fished in Dazzle Beach. Aim for the areas without any ripples.

Can be fished in Dazzle Beach. Aim for the areas without any ripples. Three Purple Hydrangeas: Foraged on Dazzle Beach.

Foraged on Dazzle Beach. Six Purple Rising Penstemons: Foraged on Peaceful Meadow.

Foraged on Peaceful Meadow. Three Empty Vials: Crafted with three Glass, which in turn is made out of Sand. You can get sand by digging on Dazzle Beach or purchasing it from Kristoff’s Stall for eight Star Coins each.

Once you have all the ingredients, head to the nearest crafting station and craft three vials of Perfume of Sea Enchantment.

After bringing them to Ursula, she asks that you deliver one to Merlin, one to Mike, and one to Goofy. You can decide how honest you want to be about the contents of the vial; it won’t affect the outcome of the quest in any way.

What should you say to Mike in Villager of the Month in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

After completing all three mini-quests, head back to Sulley, who’ll brief you on wrapping up the Villager of the Month quest. Now, your task is to gently inform Mike that he didn’t win.

Your choice of words in this conversation doesn’t matter. Regardless of what you say to Mike, he takes the news positively, using it as motivation for next month.

Once that conversation is out of the way, report Mike’s response to Sulley, who declares you the Villager of the Month and gifts you an Award Stand to place anywhere in the Valley.

Tip If you want Ursula to be in this photo, place the Villager-of-the-Month Award near a body of water so she can swim near it.

All that’s left is to enjoy a cute photoshoot with all participants and complete Villager of the Month in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more