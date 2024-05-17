How to complete Erratic Transportation in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I’m not sure how Oswald contributes to the plot of A Rift in Time, but he’s been nothing but unadulterated, monochromatic fun since he arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Oswald’s friendship quests in DDV have had us putting out fires inside his amphitheater home, narrating bedtime stories to living and breathing alarm clocks, and, now, crafting and grounding a Vintage Trolley. While these quests are fun, some of the steps you need to complete them are a bit complex, especially when it comes to resource gathering. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete Erratic Transport in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to find the Vintage Trolley Conductor Hat around Ancient’s Landing in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A buried hat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Vintage Trolley Conductor Hat around Ancient’s Landing, use the Royal Hourglass near Ancient’s Landing, especially near The Docks area. You’re looking for a black-and-white hat.

Once you get it, show it to Oswald. He asks you to put it on and craft a Trolley.

How to craft a Vintage Trolley in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here’s your Trolley, sir. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the resources you need to gather for the Vintage Trolley and how you can get them:

10 Ancient Belts: This is a Timebending resource you can find with the Royal Hourglass. To get all 10, look for the big Mist spheres that appear all over the map.

This is a Timebending resource you can find with the Royal Hourglass. To get all 10, look for the big Mist spheres that appear all over the map. 120 Plastic Scrap: You can catch Plastic Scrap by fishing on empty spaces in Eternity Isle. That said, 120 Plastic Scrap is a lot, so bring a maxed-out fishing buddy to make the process faster.

You can catch Plastic Scrap by fishing on empty spaces in Eternity Isle. That said, 120 Plastic Scrap is a lot, so bring a maxed-out fishing buddy to make the process faster. Eight Bones: You can find Bones by digging in The Plains, the Wastes, the Oasis, and the Borderlands with your Royal Shovel, or by fishing in The Plains, the Wastes, and the Borderlands with your Royal Fishing Rod.

You can find Bones by digging in The Plains, the Wastes, the Oasis, and the Borderlands with your Royal Shovel, or by fishing in The Plains, the Wastes, and the Borderlands with your Royal Fishing Rod. 10 Zinc: You can get Zinc by mining rock nodes in The Wild Tangle.

You can get Zinc by mining rock nodes in The Wild Tangle. 50 Copper: You can get Copper by mining rock nodes anywhere in Eternity Isle.

You can get Copper by mining rock nodes anywhere in Eternity Isle. 80 Tropical Wood: You can forage Tropical Wood in The Grasslands. That said, this could take some time, which makes investing in the Ancient Vacuum super important.

Once you’ve sourced all the materials, head to the nearest crafting table and craft the Newborn Trolley under Functional Items and 10 Oswaldian Trolley Tracks under Fence and Paving.

All that’s left to do to progress to the next part of Erratic Transportation in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to place the tracks somewhere on the map and speak with Oswald to hand him the Newborn Trolley.

How to place Oswald’s Trolley where it can be welcomed by everyone in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Trolley tracks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this part of the quest, just place Oswald’s Trolley where you put the tracks. While this quest objective is oddly worded, it’s just asking you to set up a nice place for a selfie with the rest of the Eternity Isle residents.

After you take the selfie, the Trolley takes off. It’s up to you to get resources and missing posters to find it.

How to find the missing Oswald Trolley in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The search party for the missing Oswald Trolley begins in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s everything you need:

Five Tropical Wood: You can forage Tropical Wood in The Grasslands.

You can forage Tropical Wood in The Grasslands. One Octopus: You can catch them on The Docks and The Overlook with your Royal Fishing Rod.

You can catch them on The Docks and The Overlook with your Royal Fishing Rod. Missing posters: Speak with Rapunzel and she’ll give you some.

Speak with Oswald once you’ve got all the ingredients. Then, place the missing signs in different villager houses and one last one by the Cave of Wonders in Eternity Isle.

After you place the signs, take a picture of the Flying Oswald Trolley with your camera.

How to cook up a plan to save the Trolley in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tasty? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cook up a plan to save the Trolley in Disney Dreamlight Valley, head to the nearest cooking station and use a Blank Paper, one Date, and one Nestling Pear to make the Cooked-Up Plan. Here’s how you can get each ingredient:

Blank Paper: Oswald gives you this one.

Oswald gives you this one. Dates : You can forage it from the Plains, the Wastes, and the Oasis.

: You can forage it from the Plains, the Wastes, and the Oasis. Nestling Pear: You can forage it in the Overlook and the Ruins.

Once you’ve literally cooked up a plan, bring it to Oswald. Then, talk to Eve to ask for help.

How to craft a Landing Strip in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Time to land, Trolley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If the Trolley won’t stay on the tracks, it’s time to adapt to what it wants to be: a plane. Gather five Bones, two Electric Power, and One Brass Ingot to get it to land. Here’s how you can get every material:

Five Bones: You can find Bones by digging in The Plains, the Wastes, the Oasis, and the Borderlands with your Royal Shovel, or by fishing in The Plains, the Wastes, and the Borderlands with your Royal Fishing Rod.

You can find Bones by digging in The Plains, the Wastes, the Oasis, and the Borderlands with your Royal Shovel, or by fishing in The Plains, the Wastes, and the Borderlands with your Royal Fishing Rod. Two Electric Power: You can craft Electric Power with one Copper and three Electric Eels, which you can fish in The Grasslands and the Promenade.

You can craft Electric Power with one Copper and three Electric Eels, which you can fish in The Grasslands and the Promenade. One Brass Ingot: You can craft a Brass Ingot with three Copper, two Zinc, and one Coal Ore.

