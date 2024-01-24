The elusive Sand Worm is quite a peculiar creature you might find yourself needing in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This is one of the most unique insects in the entire game, and it’s quite a weird one to catch.

Recommended Videos

Catching a Sand Worm can be quite tricky, especially since it might not be where you would expect. Here’s how to catch a Sand Worm in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find a Sand Worm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sand Worms can be found swimming in the sandy Glittering Dunes region. This area is pretty vast and you can catch them from any area in this biome, including The Oasis, The Borderlands, The Wastelands, and The Plains.

Some fish are exclusively tied to one specific part of a biome, but the Sand Worm can be caught anywhere around this desert on Eternity Isle. Since it only swims around this area, you do need A Rift in Time to catch it. But otherwise, you’re free to wander the desert to find it.

It’s a very large fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get a Sand Worm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can only obtain Sand Worms by using your Royal Fishing Rod to fish at gold ripple spots across the biome. Gold bubble spots are the rarest ones of all, so it might take you some time to actually locate this creature.

In other biomes, gold ripple spots are usually very tough to overlook. But since the fishing areas in the Glittering Dunes are actually sand instead of water, the gold color can be easy to miss. Because of this, you want to make sure you thoroughly check all bodies of sand when hunting for this fish so you don’t accidentally miss any spots.

Gold ripple spots can be tough to spot, so scan the sand carefully. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sand Worm is technically labeled as an insect, but it’s caught just like a regular fish. This means you can bring along a fishing companion to possibly obtain more if the Disney character you bring ends up finding extra.

While you’re already working on fishing around Eternity Isle, you might want to try and complete the fishing-based quest The Ones That Got Away for Goofy, which tasks you with hunting down specific fish around the island. You can also catch some of the other elusive fish swimming around Eternity Isle like the Dunebopper or the Prisma Shrimp.