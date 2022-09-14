The fastest ways to get Sand in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the beach is full of Sand, but digging up the area doesn’t offer up much of the resource, which players need in order to craft things like Glass.

There is a chance to dig up Sand when you use the Shovel on the beach, but there is a faster way to get Sand that requires more work and some patience. It also requires the help of another member of the Valley.

Players who want to farm Sand quickly should prioritize Moana’s door in the Dream Castle. Both Moana and Maui will eventually come to the Valley after you’ve completed their questlines. Maui is the one you’ll want to befriend since he will help you strengthen your Pickaxe.

Maui’s first quest will allow players to break the smaller coral chunks on the island, but there is another upgrade that will grant the ability to break the bigger ones, but it requires more friendship with Maui.

During the quest A Tale of Stone and Fire, players will have to make Maui a five-star meal. The easiest one to make is the Ranch Salad, which requires Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Corn, Tomato, and Onion. Bring it to Maui and he’ll upgrade your pickaxe so that you can hit the big coral.

How to get sand fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The quickest way to farm the Sand is to hit all of the coral nodes that you see on Dazzle Beach. It gives quite a bit of the resource, so players should be able to get all they need in one run of the beach. Each hit of the smaller coral grants just a few Sand, but the bigger coral nodes give the player about eight each time.

Once you exhaust the coral, you’ll need to go back to digging on the beach to find sand. Make sure you bring a character with you that helps with digging in order to increase your Sand yield.