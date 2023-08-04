Disney Lorcana crowds destroy lines at GenCon over The First Chapter launch hype

An overwhelming number of Disney Lorcana fans showed up to the first day of GenCon for a chance to grab The First Chapter products, causing the event staff to change up line start times and entry process to the booth.

Fans are hyped for the upcoming Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter set, slated to drop into local game stores as a soft launch on Aug. 18, followed by a global release on Sept. 1. Heading into GenCon weekend, Aug. 3 to 6, all cards for the set had been spoiled and a limited number of products were available for fans attending the convention. There was also a Starter Deck tournament that took place and a special GenCon Lorcana promo Mickey Mouse provided to all attendees.

The hype for products was more than GenCon and Ravensburger had anticipated, with lines getting destroyed on the first day while fans waited for the booth to open.

Yep sooooo this is what I have to get through now in order to get #Lorcana. #gencon so much for lining up at 4:00 pic.twitter.com/DGJ8EM3H0N — Citizens of Lorcana 🔜 GenCon (@coflorcana) August 3, 2023

Shortly after the booth opened on Aug. 3, Ravensburger and Disney announced that secret rare Enchanted rarity cards were included in The First Chapter booster packs getting sold at GenCon.

To prevent another mishap of destroyed lines on Aug. 5, GenCon and Ravensburger enforced new line rules that started a line the night before on Aug. 4. And it worked, with lines actually holding properly.

The #Lorcana booth is MUCH more organized today! AWESOME job @RavensburgerNA! pic.twitter.com/pAD1fFVlZ1 — LorcanaCast | The Premiere Lorcana Podcast 🃏 (@LorcanaCast) August 4, 2023

Fans who didn’t have a chance to attend GenCon, like me, can test out the Disney Lorcana Starter Decks and hopefully get The First Chapter booster boxes or packs at local game stores during the Aug. 4 prerelease events.

