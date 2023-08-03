Disney Lorcana’s big Gen Con debut will have countermeasures to stop players hoarding cards

Disney Lorcana will debut and be available for sale at Gen Con 2023 from Aug. 3. And, in great news for early collectors, there are measures in place to stop players buying all the stock, including limiting the number of decks they can buy, the number of products available to buy at the booth every day, and no sets will available.

The Disney-themed trading card game, Disney Lorcana, will be debuting at Gen Con 2023, with daily events. If you can attend the convention, you can buy packs from the Ravensburger Booth. However, this has sparked a “sold out” worry among prospective players.

Thankfully, measures will be implemented to ensure Disney Lorcana won’t sell out before the big official launch this Fall. At the convention, only a limited number of packs will be sold daily, and players can only buy a set number.

In a recent announcement on Twitter, the development team revealed players can only purchase from the booth once, which hasn’t gone over well with some, but for the most part, people are happy with the decision.

Heads up to Gen Con attendees looking to purchase Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game product.



Please be advised that your Gen Con badge will be hole punched, and those with a hole punched badge may not purchase product again at any point during the show. — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) August 3, 2023

Even though they’re selling the Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter Booster Packs and the Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter Starter Decks, it is only a limited amount, so plenty should be available for the official release later this year.

It may not be ideal for some, but the highly sought-after gift sets and Illumineer’s Troves won’t be for sale at the convention, so we don’t have to worry about those selling out either.

For those who can’t attend Gen Con 2023, we’ll have to wait for the official Disney Lorcana launch to get our hands on those beautiful cards.

