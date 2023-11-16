Disney Lorcana creators ramp up security with next wave of booster boxes

Ravensburger is stepping up security on Disney Lorcana booster boxes, according to game designer Ryan Miller, starting with the release of Rise of the Floodborn.

The release of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter had its share of issues, from product availability to booster box security. Ravensburger addressed the availability in October, extending print regions along with “increased production capacity,” according to Miller, who was speaking with Lorcana fans on Discord.

Starting with the release of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn, players will notice a change in the packaging of booster boxes.

Video via Disney Lorcana Discord/Ryan Miller

Booster boxes from The First Chapter were ripe for the picking, but it never became too much of an issue since there wasn’t enough product available. The first boxes had paper pull-tab zip strips across the bottom of the box, so consumers would know if the box had been opened. But, it was still possible to lift the sides and remove packs without damaging the strip.

Ravensburger increased security on Rise of the Floodborn booster boxes with “wafer seals,” according to Miller, preventing scammers from lifting the sides. The wafer seals are clear and hard to remove, showing damage to the box if they had been. These seals will also be on all the second main wave of The First Chapter booster boxes. With the launch of the third Disney Lorcana set, all booster boxes will have shrinkwrap.

Many in the Lorcana community are hoping there isn’t a repeat of product shortages with Rise of the Floodborn, despite high preorder prices of the cards on the secondary market. All cards for the next set have been officially revealed and are available on the Disney Lorcana mobile app.

Players and collectors of Disney Lorcana will experience the new security measures on Rise of the Floodborn booster boxes potentially as early as Nov. 17.