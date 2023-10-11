Ravensburger set to address Disney Lorcana availability, extending print regions

Ravensburger is continuing to expand the availability options for Disney Lorcana by ensuring players and fans on Oct. 11 that everyone will eventually have access to the new tabletop trading card game.

Product shortages have plagued the launch of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter, with many fans skeptical over how the release of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will go in November and December. Ravensburger addressed shortage issues last month, announcing a second print of The First Chapter. In addition to the second print run, Ravensburger is increasing the availability of Disney Lorcana products by adding 10 countries worldwide that can now access the TCG.

Starting with the Rise of the Floodborn release in December, along with the reprint of The First Chapter, players in countries like Spain, Denmark, and the Czech Republic will have access to Disney Lorcana TCG products.

Here are the 10 new countries where Disney Lorcana products will be offered, according to Ravensburger:

Spain

Portugal

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Denmark

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Poland

Mexico

Ravensburger is also planning to reprint Rise of the Floodborn, in addition to the reprint of The First Chapter.

“Not only are we bringing the Disney Lorcana TCG to players in new countries and in new languages, but we also plan to reprint the first two sets of the game so both current and new markets have access to them,” Ravensburger said.

A second print run of the Rise of the Floodborn set is a big deal as Ravensburger clearly anticipates that demand for the Disney Lorcana TCG will remain high, especially after adding 10 countries that can now receive products. At time of writing, Ravensburger has not specified whether the second printings of the first two sets will have any identifiable markers on them that separate the cards from the first printings.

Fans can get in on the Disney Lorcana TCG hype with the release of Rise of the Floodborn on Nov. 17 and retail outlets on Dec. 1. A second print release of The First Chapter is slated to drop during December in North America and globally after Jan. 1, 2024.

