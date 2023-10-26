Disney Lorcana cards are finally becoming available at a fair price, or so we hope

The second print of The First Chapter is arriving early.

A second print of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter is dropping into North American stores early and booster pack restocks start next week, according to Ravensburger. However, many in the community are still worried about price gouging.

The official launch of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter didn’t go as expected. Between distributor shortages, price gouging, scalpers, and a shortage of products, players and fans in the community have been patiently awaiting a second print of the TCG set that was originally slated to drop in December. That date has been pushed up for players in North America, according to Ravensburger, with shipping expected to start in mid-November.

Disney Lorcana TCG fans! We have some exciting updates to share. First of all, the October booster pack restock will begin to roll out at local game stores in North America starting next week. pic.twitter.com/NauLhPIAbV — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) October 25, 2023

Fans can also expect to see booster packs from The First Chapter starting to show up in local game stores between the end of October and the first of November.

“We hope that this reprint quantity will make the game more readily available,” said Ravensburger. “Our goal is for fans to have no difficulty finding product to get started.”

Despite promises and reassurances from Ravensburger, many in the community are still concerned about price gouging. Booster boxes for The First Chapter are listed on TCGPlayer at time of writing for $373, with a market price of $342. Yet the suggested MSRP for a booster box is around $150.

Most local game stores will likely offer the booster packs at a fair price when the October restock arrives, and large retailers will stick to the MSRP for the second print run. Should these stores sell out or get shorted on products by distributors again, though, and a repeat of what happened at launch is sure to take place again.

In addition to a restock of The First Chapter and the expected launch of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn in November, Ravensburger teased players with the start of an official competitive circuit coming in 2024. Casual players will also have more events dropping in 2024 to coincide with league events at local game stores.

The second print of The First Chapter is slated to arrive in North America around Nov. 15, with the launch of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn releasing on Nov. 17.

