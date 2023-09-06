Disney Dreamlight Valley celebrates one-year anniversary with teaser for next update

It’s been one whole year since Disney Dreamlight Valley launched in an early access state on Sept. 6, 2022. To commemorate the occasion, Gameloft has officially released the first teaser for the next major update.

The next addition is officially titled the “Enchanted Adventure” update and will primarily focus on the arrival of the iconic Disney princess Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast.

Happy one year anniversary! Celebrate with us by getting your Valleys ready to welcome two new special guests later this month 🌹✨



Belle and Beast join Disney Dreamlight Valley in our upcoming Enchanted Adventure update! pic.twitter.com/5Fe7ephLuY — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 6, 2023

While Belle, the Beast, and the Beauty and the Beast Realm arriving with them are sure to be the stars of the update, there are also a few other exciting additions on the way. The biggest one is a new Star Path to tackle that was previously teased on the official Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap and will be another path with a spooky villain theme.

The official key artwork for the “Enchanted Adventure” update has a few of the assets that will likely be included in this Star Path pictured. There’s the iconic spiral hill from The Nightmare Before Christmas looming in the background, a well-dressed pirate parrot companion, and a few other Halloween Town assets.

Belle and the Beast’s massive castle home is also pictured, so you might want to get to work making space for yet another huge castle ahead of their arrival. As has been the case with other Realms, it’s likely that only Belle and the Beast will be available to befriend for now, but other characters from the film may arrive in the valley in future updates, especially since many of them are among the list of leaked characters.

Outside of these features, the key artwork doesn’t give anything else away, but you can also expect to embark on a series of quests to actually unlock Belle and the Beast plus many more as you build your friendship with them. Lots of new furniture and clothing will be unlockable through befriending these characters, too.

The other aspects of the “Enchanted Adventure” update are currently a mystery, but a recently leaked Ursula Dream Bundle is also likely arriving with this update. Other features like the arrival of a multiplayer feature, a new Royal Tool, new Frontiers, and other characters are planned to be released at some point before the end of the year too, but whether any of these features will also be included in the update is currently unknown.

There’s still no official release date for this update, but it is on track to arrive before the end of the month. The first official teaser said players will get to “welcome two new special guests later this month,” so it will likely be at least a week or more before it actually launches.

Although the release date is unknown, Disney Dreamlight Valley updates usually launch in the middle of the week and the latest refresh to the Premium Shop might be an indicator that the update will launch on Sept. 14. Each week, the Premium Shop has always refreshed in exactly seven days, but this is the first time it has said eight days instead.

Based on this strange occurrence and Gameloft’s usual update patterns, you can probably expect the update to either go live next week or the week right after. Regardless, it is highly likely that more information will be revealed next week whether it be an official release date or the arrival of the update itself.

About the author