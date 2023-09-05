Disney Dreamlight Valley’s leaked Dream Bundle will make Ursula way less annoying

She won't be able to swim away right when you need her most anymore.

The second Disney Dreamlight Valley Dream Bundle has been leaked for some players who loaded up the game to be met with a teaser today. This pack is Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle, which will allow the sea witch to transform into her human disguise known as Vanessa in The Little Mermaid.

Dream Styles are usually just small cosmetic shifts that change how Disney characters look, but with Ursula, this is massive since it will finally allow her to walk and roam freely around the valley outside of solely appearing randomly in bodies of water. Since Ariel already has a Dream Style that allows her to swap between her mermaid and human form, Ursula is currently the only character who is permanently stuck in water. But she won’t be for long thanks to the next Dream Bundle.

According to the leaked description that surfaced in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Discord, Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle is all about the sea witch and adventuring with her around the valley in her Vanessa form. The Vanessa Dream Style is the first time a character’s skin has been so important since it will fundamentally alter Ursula’s mechanics to make befriending or questing with her much easier. Ariel had the same feature release previously, but hers was tied to a quest that all players could compete while Ursula’s human disguise will only be available to players who choose to purchase the Dream Bundle.

With how Ursula currently functions, it’s quite difficult to befriend her or work on quests she is involved in since she randomly and rapidly teleports around the valley into various bodies of water. You can run up to talk to her, but most players struggle since she seems to always travel elsewhere right as you try to initiate a conversation with her. Characters who walk on land move much slower and can’t teleport around, so the Vanessa skin for Ursula is truly a game changer for getting to know the sea witch better.

In addition to the Vanessa Dream Style, the Ursula bundle will also offer players other exclusive assets. Some of the items pictured in the leaked image include a black and purple leather set complete with a jacket, top, pants, and boots, a sea witch-themed bodysuit and crown hairstyle, a statue featuring Ursula’s eel friends Flotsam and Jetsam, and a spectacular purple seashell stage arch.

Ursula always vanishes right when you need her most, but she won’t do this as Vanessa. Image via Gameloft

Just like the Wall-E Dream Bundle, a large part of this pack will focus on a special quest or multiple quests that are only accessible to those who purchase it. Since the Wall-E Dream Bundle cost 4,000 Moonstones, you can likely expect that the Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle will cost the same or close to this amount when it does officially launch.

This leak did not include any specific date or release time frame, but Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next major update is planned for sometime in September, so it’s highly likely the Ursula Dream Bundle will become available with it. The next update will include a Beauty and the Beast Realm and spooky items for the Halloween season, so it’s currently speculated to launch later this month.

Since it’s unknown when Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle will officially become available, you might want to stock up on Moonstones by participating in DreamSnaps challenges now so you can obtain it once it does release.

