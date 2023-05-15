All May Disney Dreamlight Valley RGB Twitch drops and how to redeem them

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are receiving another round of Twitch drops to expand upon their collection of stunning RGB assets. The May run of Twitch drops is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s second campaign and features four new RGB items players can redeem.

The first set of Twitch drops had four exclusive assets players could progressively work toward obtaining by watching for varying amounts of time. But the second drop will look a bit different as the unlockable items are grouped in bundles rather than obtainable as individual assets.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The second wave of Twitch drops comes at a great time in Disney Dreamlight Valley as the Pride of the Valley update and its Disney Parks Star Path are coming to an official close. This likely means the round of Twitch drops is filling in the gap as the next update is fully polished, which was previously teased to arrive in early summer, according to the Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap.

No information on the next major content update has been shared beyond the pumpkin house and racing princess teaser, but luckily, players can stay busy in the meantime by working toward unlocking the latest Twitch drops. If you want to add this set of RGB gear to your collection, you’ll need to take a few important steps to ensure the rewards are delivered to you properly.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley RGB Twitch drops for May

There are four items players can obtain from the second run of Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch Drops. The available items are divided into two separate bundles.

Bundle one Gamer Desk Gamer Headphones

Bundle two Gamer Backpack Gamer Desktop



All four items look similar to the last run of drops and are mostly black with RGB detailing.

Image via Gameloft

How to redeem Twitch drops in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The process for obtaining and claiming Twitch drops can be a bit confusing, but if players take it step by step, it becomes much easier to follow.

Players can begin the Twitch drop process by connecting their Disney Dreamlight Valley account to their Twitch account.

Once both accounts are connected, head over to Twitch and tune into any of the participating streamers’ live streams on the specified dates. Bundle one is only available from May 19 to 20 after watching for 60 minutes. Bundle two is exclusively obtainable from May 21 to 22 after watching for 60 minutes.

Both bundles will be rewarded after watching any participating content creators’ streams for a full hour. This amount of time can be accumulated across multiple creators or through just watching one as long as they are one of Gameloft’s chosen participants. To unlock both bundles, players will need to watch for a total of 120 minutes.

After watching for 60 minutes, visit the Twitch drops page and claim your bundle.

Once you have successfully claimed your Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drop loot, it will then appear in your in-game mailbox sitting by your home. These drops could possibly take a bit to arrive, but in my experience, their arrival has always been instantaneous. If you have followed all steps but notice that your drops are missing after a while, you may want to reach out to Gameloft for help through its Trello bug tracker and support page.

Image via Gameloft

All streamers participating in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Twitch drop campaign

While many Twitch drop campaigns allow players to watch any streamer by tuning into the correct category on Twitch, the Disney Dreamlight Valley campaign works a bit differently. Viewers will only be rewarded with the drops upon tuning into the livestreams of the pre-chosen participating streamers.

For the second round of Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops, here are the participating creators players can tune in to watch from May 19 to 22.

Dani Dawnstar (danidawnstar on Twitch)

Dr Gluon on (drgluon on Twitch)

Eeowna (eeowna on Twitch)

Ezeekat (Ezeekat on Twitch)

Gab Smolders (gabsmolders on Twitch)

GemZape on (gemzape Twitch)

Gnu (gnu_live on Twitch)

Gom4rt (gom4rt on Twitch)

IronSeagull (Iron_Seagull on Twitch)

Lady_Brittany (lady_brittany on Twitch)

Laelindria (laelindria on Twitch)

Lauwiny (lauwiny on Twitch)

Lilsimsie (Lilsimsie on Twitch)

Miyacore (miyacore on Twitch)

MizunoSakura (mizunosakura on Twitch)

Negaoryx (negaoryx on Twitch)

NintendoFanGirl (ninfangirl on Twitch)

Rinka (rinka on Twitch)

Risshella (risshella on Twitch)

SheebiTV (sheebi on Twitch)

SincerelySunshineCat (sincerelysunshinecat on Twitch)

SpringSims (springsims on Twitch)

StumptGamers (stumptgamers on Twitch)

UK Simmer (uksimmer on Twitch)

Ultia (ultia on Twitch)

UniquelyGeeky (uniquelygeeky on Twitch)

VintageSpookySpoon (vintagespookyspoon on Twitch)

Vixella (vixella on Twitch)

Dot Esports gathered this information by playing Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “Pride of the Valley” update on PC.

