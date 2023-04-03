How to connect your Disney Dreamlight Valley account to Twitch

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a popular title ever since its early access release, and players are constantly getting fresh new updates. With each content update, new accessories, clothes, characters, and story elements are added. And beginning on April 5, players can now start to earn Twitch drops from watching select streamers.

The April 5 Twitch drop campaign is the first of its kind for Disney Dreamlight Valley, and the goodies are pretty cool-looking. Players can earn items like a Gamer Mickey Ears Headband, Gamer Chair, Gamer Laptop, and Comfy Gamer Hoodie just by keeping some Twitch streamers up while they play through the new content.

Your in-game gaming setups are about to get a LOT more neon!🎮✨ Announcing the first Twitch Drops for #DisneyDreamlightValley – learn more on our blog here: https://t.co/CzuM5YawO9 pic.twitter.com/TS5LBGHC5w — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 3, 2023

Connecting Disney Dreamlight Valley account to Twitch, explained

Setting up to get the Twitch drops is fairly easy and can be done by going to the Disney Dreamlight Valley website. Players simply need to click the “Log In” button and then log into their Twitch account to complete the first step. Then, they’ll need to select the platform they play Disney Dreamlight Valley on and log into that account. After, it will bring you back to the connections page. Select “Link Accounts” and you should be all set.

The next step is to wait until April 5 for the Twitch drops campaign to start. Players will need to watch a certain amount of hours by the time it ends on April 12 to get the items advertised, up to a total of 150 minutes for all four items. Below is how many minutes you need to watch to get each item:

Gamer Mickey Ears Headband : 15 minutes

: 15 minutes Gamer Chair : 30 additional minutes (45 total)

: 30 additional minutes (45 total) Gamer Laptop : 45 additional minutes (90 total)

: 45 additional minutes (90 total) Comfy Gamer Hoodie: 60 additional minutes (150 total)

The list of streamers who players can watch to get their Twitch drops can be found on the Disney Dreamlight Valley website, as well as more detailed instructions for how to connect your Twitch account with your Disney Dreamlight Valley account.