All Festival of Foolishness codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Pride of the Valley update has kept players busy since it launched on April 5, but the next update should be coming in the near future. But if you’re looking for something to do in the meantime, Gameloft has released a mini-event called Festival of Foolishness that grants players redeemable codes with bountiful rewards.

Although Disney Dreamlight Valley has had a code system since it first launched, Gameloft has only made use of it a few times, such as with the mysterious Golden Potato situation. But for the Festival of Foolishness, the developers have gone all out with the rewards players can earn by achieving various milestones in the event.

Image via Gameloft

Unlike the other events that have occurred since Disney Dreamlight Valley launched, the Festival of Foolishness is an event that unfolds exclusively on Discord. It is a choose-your-own-adventure style of event where players will be continuously presented with various dialogue options and will then be granted numerous rewards depending on the outcome of the decisions they make.

The Festival of Foolishness has begun in the Valley! 🎉✨ Find out who's the ultimate Village Prankster in a unique Disney Dreamlight Valley choose-your-own-adventure story where YOU control the outcome. Available only on our Official Discord: https://t.co/fWjK3RF9DR pic.twitter.com/IoQ9Knr7zU — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 11, 2023

The event packs some fun dialogue and interesting twists and turns, but players can also choose to not participate in the event and simply gain the rewards immediately by entering the codes. If the event doesn’t appeal to you and you just want to get right to the good stuff, then here are all of the redeemable codes that appear throughout the Festival of Foolishness event.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Festival of Foolishness codes

There are nine different codes that players may be presented with depending on the dialogue they choose throughout the Festival of Foolishness event. These codes are as follows.

FOFGLITTER: Players will receive 150 Moonstones.

Players will receive 150 Moonstones. FOFTROPHY: Players will receive 150 Moonstones.

Players will receive 150 Moonstones. FOFSOUVENIR: Players will receive Ariel’s souvenirs which are five Gold Ingots. five Iron Ingots, and five Tinkering Parts.

Players will receive Ariel’s souvenirs which are five Gold Ingots. five Iron Ingots, and five Tinkering Parts. FOFSUCCESS: For pulling off a successful prank, players will be rewarded with eight pumpkins.

For pulling off a successful prank, players will be rewarded with eight pumpkins. FOFLOGEMS: Players will receive leftover gems including three Diamonds, three Rubies, and three Sapphires.

Players will receive leftover gems including three Diamonds, three Rubies, and three Sapphires. FOFLOSHARD: Players will receive leftover ingredients which are five Dream Shards and five Night Shards.

Players will receive leftover ingredients which are five Dream Shards and five Night Shards. FOFSURPRISEKIT: Players will be rewarded with Olaf’s surprise kit including 15 Snowballs, 15 Hardwood, and 15 Glass.

Players will be rewarded with Olaf’s surprise kit including 15 Snowballs, 15 Hardwood, and 15 Glass. FOFCRAFTYKIT: Players will receive Minnie and Mirabel’s crafty kit containing five pieces of Clay, five Fabric, and five Cotton.

Players will receive Minnie and Mirabel’s crafty kit containing five pieces of Clay, five Fabric, and five Cotton. FOFCATCHDAY: Players will receive Moana’s catch of the day with five Kingfish, five Fugu, and five Anglerfish.

All of these codes will be available for players to claim until July 10, 2023. The rewards they offer are pretty impressive as some come with hard-to-come-by crafting staples and others present Disney Dreanlight Valley’s rarest currency, Moonstones.

How do you redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Players can redeem these codes by visiting the “help” tab and selecting the “redemption code” box. Enter the code you wish to redeem and then select the “claim” option. A message will then appear telling you the reward will arrive in soon.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

How do you claim the Festival of Foolishness rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

All Festival of Foolishness rewards will appear in players’ mailboxes after they have entered the codes. You can determine whether there is mail available to claim if you see the mail icon hovering right over it.

Based on my experience, the rewards from codes usually arrive in the mailbox immediately but it could take a few minutes or hours. If you entered the codes but still don’t see any rewards after a while, you may want to reach out to Gameloft using its Disney Dreamlight Valley Trello board.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

How do you participate in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Festival of Foolishness event?

While players can claim all of these codes with or without participating in the event, if you do want to see what the event has in store, you can do so by visiting the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Discord channel. Once there, navigate to the Festival of Foolishness section and you can then begin the event by selecting your first dialogue option.

Dot Esports gathered this information by playing Disney Dreamlight Valley on PC and playing the Festival of Foolishness event on Discord.

