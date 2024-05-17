All Dreamlight Parks Fest community challenges and rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As part of the Dreamlight Parks Fest event, there are some special challenges you can participate in to help unlock rewards for the entire Disney Dreamlight Valley community. If the community rallies together to work on these tasks, many exclusive prizes can be claimed.

There are a lot of other important quests to work on in the Dreamlight Parks Fest event, but you can also help make progress on the community tasks as you work your way through the festival. Here are all of the Dreamlight Parks Fest community challenges and rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest community challenges and rewards

There’s a lot of work to be done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dreamlight Parks Fest event includes five community challenges and five special rewards to go with them. All of the challenges are focused on urging players to design and set up their own theme park in the valley.

Achievements Requirements Rules Rewards Monument Masters 500 photos shared on social media The photos must be taken in Disney Dreamlight Valley and include The Partners Statue furniture item. Crafting essentials pack Recycle Champions 350,000 items placed The Parks Recycler item must be placed. You can place more than one to contribute additional times. Mainstreet decoration pack Collection Curators 400,000 items placed Only the Ice Cream Stand and Pretzel Stand furniture items from the A Day At Disney Star Path count for this task. Baking essentials pack Pastry Chefs 450,000 food cooked The Dreamlight Parks Fest cupcakes are the only items that work for this task. This includes the

Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcake, Stitch Cupcake, Minnie Cupcake, Spaceship Earth Cupcake, and Mermaid Cupcake. Mickey Mouse items pack Attraction Enthusiasts 600,000 attractions ridden You need to get on rides for this task. The rides that count are Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Pixar Pal-A-Round, Mad Tea Party, Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, Alien Swirling Saucers, Magic Carpet Attraction, and Monsters, Inc. Attraction. Moonstones and a large chest

The challenges have some pretty big goals, but everyone in the community can make progress on them, which makes the tasks a lot more doable. You’ll naturally work on some parts of these challenges like the Pastry Chefs goal as you tackle Sweet Samaritan for the event, but others require you to put in some additional effort if you want to work toward the rewards.

When any of the goals have been met, you can expect Gameloft to share the news on Disney Dreamlight Valley’s X (formerly Twitter) profile. There have been many community challenges in the past and all of them have been fully completed, which means there’s a good chance these will be too.

