Who is Lorath Nahr in Diablo 4?

You can choose between Softcore or Hardcore before starting your journey in Diablo games, but you can’t decide on who you cross paths with throughout the storyline. While there are followers fit to accompany your class, there will also be characters who will tag along to your adventures as a part of the story.

These individuals often come with their own backstories and play an incremental role. This is the case for Lorath Nahr, an individual who found himself at the center of attention in Diablo 4.

Who Lorath Nahr is in Diablo

Image via Fandom

Lorath Nahr is one of the game’s main characters in Diablo 4. He is a human character and a member of the Horadrim in the Diablo franchise. Veteran fans may remember Lorath from his Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls cameo, as he was present during the Horadrim’s attempt at sealing the Black Soulstone.

Lorath’s company was slain by Malthael when the Angel of Death struck to steal the Soulstone. Upon the loss of his crew, Lorath was ordered to find the Nephalem, the player, who defeated Diablo.

While Lorath’s presence may have gone unnoticed so far, he has a distinct past with the players, mainly when it comes to calling them to action in times of need.

