Diablo 4 Rite of Passage: What should you inscribe into the wood?

Regardless of your class in Diablo 4, you’ll get to complete various quests while progressing through the game. While you can always take your time and complete them with friends, some challenges can require players to do some research, especially if they don’t have clear explainers.

One of the earlier quests in Diablo 4 requires players to inscribe a word into a piece of wood. This challenge is called Rite of Passage, and it starts shortly after players are introduced to Lorath. Based on the lore, the inscription is supposed to be a sin that players are trying to cleanse.

Given the number of available options, it might be difficult to pick one, especially if you think that your choice might impact anything else in the game.

How to finish the wood inscription in Diablo 4’s Rite of Passage quest

Players can pick any of the offered inscriptions since their choice wont impact Diablo 4’s storyline.

Inscribe “Fear” into the wood.

Inscribe “Anger” into the wood.

Inscribe “Pride” into the wood.

Inscribe “Greed” into the wood.

Inscribe nothing but scribbles into the wood.

Whichever inscription you settle with, you’ll still be rewarded with 880 experience and 300 gold, while the story will continue without any alterations.

Upon picking an inscription and throwing the wood into the fire, players will be granted access in Kyovashad where the story will continue to unfold.

If you’re looking to play as much Diablo 4 as possible during the beta, make sure to grab the beta rewards that will only be available until the open beta ends.