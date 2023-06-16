Where to get the Haunted Crossbow in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 players can obtain various weapons through vendors, drops, or the Purveyor of Curiosities. But there’s one crossbow that you may be interested in, and that’s the Haunted Crossbow.

Sadly, this isn’t a weapon you can purchase from a vendor, and like all good weapons, you’ll have to work hard to get this one. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Haunted Crossbow in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4: How to get the Haunted Crossbow

Thankfully, the Haunted Crossbow is a guaranteed drop from Renn Dayne and Claudia in the Dismal Foothills of Hawezar, just a short walk northwest of the Wejinhani waypoint. But you can only see these Elite Monsters in World Tiers Three and Four.

It’s not too far from the waypoint, so you can walk or use a mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you notice that they’re not there, it may take around 15 minutes for Renn to respawn.

How to defeat Renn Dayne and Claudia

The battle for your Haunted Crossbow comes in two parts—a battle with Renn Dayne and another with his ancestor, Claudia.

For safety measures, you can use the consumables like Third Eye Elixir for increased Dodge chance or Iron Barb Elixir for increased Armor. They’re not necessary, but they can certainly be helpful if you’re squishy or need more of a Dodge chance.

When you enter the circle with Renn Dayne, he uses a long-range weapon. So to defeat him, get in close and kill him. Or use your long-ranged abilities and constantly dodge his attacks. But overall, there’s nothing too tricky about this fight.

Claudia will appear as soon as you’ve killed him, and she’s the complete opposite as she prefers a more up-close-and-personal combat style. So, you’ll have to evade a lot or kill her quickly if you’re playing a long-ranged class. Otherwise, it should be a quick fight.

But once you defeat Claudia, you’ll get the Haunted Crossbow.

Everything to about the Haunted Crossbow

The Haunted Crossbow is a two-handed weapon that does increased damage to Vulnerable and Close enemies, increased Shadow Damage, and increased damage from your Core Skills.

In terms of classes, this weapon is best for Rogues, specifically those who take Shadow Skills like Shadow Imbuement in either the Penetrating Shot or Barrage build or Death Trap in the Death Trap build.

So, if you’re ready for a challenge, this is everything you need to know about the Haunted Crossbow and how to get it in Diablo 4.

