Is there an Armor cap in Diablo 4?

Durability is an essential factor in Diablo 4, and even it can reach a limit. While dealing high amounts of damage is the key to beating powerful enemies, you’ll need to stay alive to do so, and that’s where stats like Armor come into play.

Increasing your Armor in Diablo 4 reduces the physical damage you take, and there are a few ways to stack up the stat. While each piece of armor will, of course, increase your Armor, the Strength stat also increases the Armor of all Diablo 4 classes.

If you’re playing a tanky character, like the Barbarian, one of your first instincts will be to maximize your Strength and Armor, but there are diminishing returns for the latter.

Armor cap in Diablo 4 explained

Armor’s damage reduction scales linearly. This means that there’s technically an Armor cap in Diablo 4. Your damage reduction stat can’t exceed 85 percent, and if you already have that much damage reduction, then you won’t see any benefit from stacking more Armor.

The amount of Armor you’ll need to achieve 85 percent damage reduction will depend on your and your enemies’ levels, however, so you’ll need to keep an eye on this in order to optimize your stats.

If you’d like to take a deeper dive into Diablo 4’s damage reduction and Armor calculations, I’d recommend you check out SkylineOW’s calculator. This tool allows you to calculate how much Armor you might need for maximum damage reduction versus enemies of all levels.

After achieving my optimum Armor levels, I started focusing more on my elemental resistance stats to further increase my survivability. This was especially helpful considering my party of damage-dealing friends could be better at kiting, effectively making me dedicated tank of the group.