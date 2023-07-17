How to use the Belfry Zakara Rusted Key in Diablo 4

Most dungeons in Diablo 4 have simple layouts and objectives that don’t require much thought, but there are some that involve extra steps, like finding a key and using it to unlock an extra area.

The Belfry Zakara Rusted Key is one of those keys. It can be found and used in the Belfry Zakara dungeon, and if you have a Druid character like me, you’ll want to complete it because it’s the only way to find the Aspect of Ursine Horror.

Here’s how to find the Belfry Zakara Rusted Key in Diablo 4.

Where to find the Belfry Zakara Rusted Key in Diablo 4

The Belfry Zakara Rusted Key can only be found in the Belfry Zakara dungeon. To get there, start at the Margrave waypoint in Dobrev Taiga in the Fractured Peaks and head to the location I’ve marked on the map below. It’s near the coast of the Rotspill Delta area in Hawezar.

The Belfry Zakara dungeon is located near Rotspill Delta. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re there, the steps to finding the key are pretty straightforward. Make your way through the dungeon until you’ve found and destroyed the two Drowned Bells. They’ll be guarded by lots of enemies, but other than a few pesky elites, it should be a walk in the park.

After that, head towards the Salt Scarred Marbles and kill the Anchorbound Chaplain. It’ll be marked with a skull icon on the minimap, so you can’t miss it. It’s reasonably tough, but it’s not the final boss, nor does it have many tricks up its sleeve. It was a tank and spank for me.

Once defeated, the Anchorbound Chaplain will drop the Belfry Zakara Rusted Key. It’ll drop plenty of other items too, so don’t hesitate to loot them all, but keep an eye out for the key’s name so you don’t miss it.

Where to use the Belfry Zakara Rusted Key in Diablo 4

The Belfry Zakara Rusted Key is used to open the locked door at the end of the dungeon. If you’ve explored the dungeon in its entirety, you can’t miss it. That’s because the final boss—Drowned Seahag—will be waiting for you on the other side, and defeating it is necessary to finish the dungeon.

The locked door houses something nasty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In my experience, defeating her came down to three things—avoiding her attacks, avoiding the damaging areas she summons on the floor, and kiting her minions. If you follow those steps and chip away at her health when you can, she’ll lose the battle of attrition.

