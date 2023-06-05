How to get the Aspect of Ursine Horror in Diablo 4

Like all classes, Druids have unique Aspects that work well with particular builds that help enhance skills, stats, buffs, or survivability. One such Aspect is the Aspect of the Ursine Horror, which I’d say is easily one of the best for Druids. And, even better, it’s pretty easy to get: this Aspect is one you can get just by completing a dungeon in Sanctuary.

Diablo 4 Aspect of Ursine Horror location guide

To get the Aspect of Ursine Horror, you must complete the Belfry Zakara dungeon in Rotspill Delta in Hawezar.

Unfortunately, if you haven’t explored the Southern part of the Diablo 4 map, this dungeon takes quite a while to get to with all the events, chests, foes, and cellars you’ll encounter on your journey. So, stock up on potions before you set out.

All up, it took me around 30 minutes to run from Kyovashad to this specific section of the map, though I’ll admit I did stop and fight a few zealots for experience on the way.

The dungeon can be found just off the coast in Rotspill Delta. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have yet to explore this area, the easiest way I found to get to the dungeon is to start from the Margrave waypoint in Dobrev Taiga in the Fractured Peaks.

From this waypoint, you’ll need to:

Open your map, and place a pin roughly where the dungeon is (I’ve marked it on the map above with a red box). It doesn’t have to be perfect, as it’s just a guide to give you the most straightforward route. Follow the route from the Fractured Peaks to Rotspill Delta.

Once you arrive, you can enter and complete the dungeon to get the Aspect of Ursine Horror.

What effect does the Aspect of Ursine Horror have in Diablo 4?

The Aspect of Ursine Horror is an offensive Aspect for Druids. When applied to the appropriate gear, ​​Pulverize becomes an Earth Skill. And once you’ve cast Pulverize, tectonic spikes will continue to deal a certain amount of damage over two seconds.

You will receive the Aspect of Ursine Horror after the first completion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although this is impressive, ensuring this Aspect synergizes with your skills and build before applying it to your gear is a good idea.

If it is an Aspect that would work well with your build, applying it to your gear is simple. You need to head to one of the larger cities, like Kyovashad, find an Occultist, and apply the Aspect to the appropriate piece of Rare or Legendary-grade gear.

