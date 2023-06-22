How to get Vasily’s Prayer in Diablo 4

Vasily’s Prayer is a Unique Helm in Diablo 4. It can only be worn by Druids, but is one of the best items in the game for that class.

I’ve been using it on mine, and the perks it offers have blown me away. It boosts damage while being shapeshifted, gives lightning resistance, raises maximum health and spirit restored after each kill, and allows Earth Skills to be Werebear Skills while fortifying you. Together, they make it an incredible item that I’d highly recommend to anyone playing a Druid.

There’s a catch though. Like other rare and powerful items, Vasily’s Prayer isn’t easy to find. It’s limited to a portion of the game that can only be accessed after completing the campaign, and even then, you’ll need all the luck you can get to find it, but it’s absolutely worth it.

Vasily’s Prayer is a fantastic item for Druids. Image via Blizzard

Where to find Vasily’s Prayer in Diablo 4?

The only way to find Vasily’s Prayer is by having it drop from enemies, opening chests, or breaking objects in World Tier Three: Nightmare and World Tier Four: Torment, which happens by chance.

To unlock World Tier Three: Nightmare, you’ll need to finish the campaign and the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in World Tier Two: Veteran. To unlock World Tier Four: Torment, you’ll need to complete the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon at Dry Stepped in World Tier Three: Nightmare.

Diablo 4 has multiple World Tiers. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

My suggestion would be to chain run Nightmare Dungeons, farm World Bosses, and take part in as many World Events as you can. I found this to be the most fun and reliable method to find ultra-rare loot like Vasily’s Prayer.

It took me a while, but I eventually found one inside a Nightmare Dungeon. It seemed like the odds were better in World Tier Four: Torment too, if you’ve unlocked that.

