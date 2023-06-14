Diablo 4 Wandering Death world boss location and spawn times

World bosses are a new feature in Diablo 4 that you can unlock after defeating the main storyline. Once active, these powerful foes patrol specific sections of the map, waiting to be discovered. Wandering Death is one of the various world bosses that you can encounter.

World bosses are not only challenging due to their severe difficulty during the fight, but these enemies can be very tricky to track down. World bosses spawn across all corners of the Diablo 4 map with varying spawn timers, making these bosses difficult to pin down.

Wandering Death, Death Given Life is among the most challenging bosses in Diablo 4. If you can slay this fearsome skeletal creature, you will be rewarded handsomely will legendary gear, weapons, and other valuable resources. If you are trying to track down Wandering Death in Diablo 4, here is what you need to do.

Wandering Death world boss location in Diablo 4

From what I have found tracking down Wandering Death and the other world bosses of Diablo 4, it appears that world bosses usually spawn around specific areas across the five major regions of Sanctuary.

The Crucible map location, a common spawn are for Wandering Death | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Though not every boss can spawn in every area, The Crucible, Caen Adar, Saraan Caldera, Seared Basin, and the Fields of Desecration are all areas that can host world bosses.

I have had the most luck finding Wandering Death around The Crucible. This isolated location can be found in the easternmost part of the Fractured Peaks.

Wandering Death spawn times in Diablo 4

World bosses have a wide range of spawn times, spawning approximately every six hours. Thankfully, you will have a heads-up on your map whenever a world boss is set to appear on your map. A new emblem will appear, showing the world boss that will spawn and the time you have to travel and prepare for the encounter.

You will need to keep an eye out for world boss timers on your map | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Just like the other world bosses, Wandering Death’s spawn timer is equally as unpredictable. In order to find and get to Wandering Death in time, you should make sure to regularly scan you map.

