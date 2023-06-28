How to get the Gravitational Aspect in Diablo 4

Aspects are one of the main items all players will be chasing at some point or another in Diablo 4. If you’re playing as the Sorcerer class, then you might be after the Gravitational Aspect, which is primarily meant for Lightning Sorcerers.

The Gravitational Aspect has the following effect in Diablo 4: “Ball Lightning orbits around you, but its damage is decreased by [10-20 percent].” Ball Lightning can be a terrific skill for a Lighting Sorcerer to use, especially if they have the right Aspects to take advantage of. However, as players have been progressing through Diablo 4, many have found it difficult to acquire this particular Aspect. In this guide, I will show you exactly how you can find the Gravitational Aspect so your lightning skills can be at their best.

Getting the Gravitational Aspect in Diablo 4

If you’ve spent time searching the map in Diablo 4 and hovering over every single dungeon trying to find the one with the Gravitational Aspect as a reward, you’ve unfortunately wasted some time. This specific Aspect is one that cannot be acquired by completing any sort of dungeon in Diablo 4.

Instead, the only way you can get the Gravitational Aspect is by finding it equipped on a piece of legendary gear. More specifically, you will only find it on a 1H weapon, 2H weapon, Gloves, Ring, or Amulet. This is because these are the only gear pieces that can have the Gravitational Aspect equipped onto them.

If you manage to get lucky and loot a piece of gear with Gravitational Aspect already equipped, then you have a couple of choices. Choice one is to simply use that item on your build, giving you access to the Aspect’s effect. However, you can also bring that piece of gear to The Occultist and extract the Aspect from the gear. Then, the Aspect will be transferred to your inventory and you will be able to imprint it onto a more favorable piece of gear.

Be careful of this method, though, as the Aspects in your inventory are one-time-use items. This means that once you imprint them onto an item, you will no longer be able to equip the Aspect onto another item. Of course, you can always get lucky again and find another item with the same Aspect. I myself have gotten fairly lucky with a few Aspects and was able to find them again shortly after using the same one.

I would recommend waiting to imprint an Aspect until you find the best piece possible. This way, you don’t run the risk of finding a better item and not having the Aspect you need.

