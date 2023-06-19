How to get the Aspect of Disobedience in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, you can acquire various Legendary Aspects, and these can be equipped and imprinted to your gear to make them more powerful. The Aspect of Disobedience is one of the Legendary Aspects you can acquire, and this gives you increased armor when you deal any form of damage for a short time.

The Aspect of Disobedience is a defensive Aspect you can obtain through a couple of methods. Completing a specific dungeon will reward you with the Aspect of Disobedience in the Codex of Power, which is one way to acquire it. Alternatively, you can extract the Aspect from a Legendary item that already has it.

Keep in mind some Legendary are class-specific, while others like the Aspect of Disobedience can be used by any class. This is one of the best defensive Aspects and you definitely need to know where to get it so you can enhance your build.

Where to find Aspect of Disobedience in Diablo 4

Complete the Halls of the Damned dungeon to get the Aspect of Disobedience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Aspect of Disobedience can be obtained from the Halls of the Damned dungeon located in the Scouring Sands area in the Kehjistan region. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of this dungeon.

The closest fast travel spot to the Halls of the Damned dungeon is the Tarsarak waypoint. You can travel northeast from Tarsarak to find the Halls of the Damned.

Alternatively, you can travel southeast from the Jirandei waypoint to reach this dungeon.

The Aspect of Disobedience can be used by all classes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Aspect of Disobedience is a defensive Aspect, and it gives you 0.25 to 0.50 percent of increased armor for four seconds when you deal any form of damage. This effect stacks up to 25 to 50 percent, making it exceptionally useful in a fight. You can equip the Aspect of Disobedience on Helms, Chest Armors, Pants, Amulets, and Shields.

Completing the Halls of the Damned dungeon is the most assured way to get the Aspect of Disobedience, and it is stored in your Codex of Power.

Related: How to complete Mount: Donan’s Favor in Diablo 4

The other way to obtain the Aspect of Disobedience is to extract it from a Legendary item that already has it. To do this, you’ll need to visit the Occultist and select the extract Aspect option. Remember, extracting an Aspect from an item will destroy the item, and the Aspect gets stored in your inventory. You can only use the extracted Aspects from your inventory once, as they can only be imprinted on a single item.

How to defeat the Tomb Lord in Halls of the Damned in Diablo 4

Tomb Lord boss is in the final room at the Halls of the Damned dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Defeat the Tomb Lord boss to get the Aspect of Disobedience. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Inside the Halls of the Damned, you’ll face various enemies and must defeat the Tomb Lord boss to complete the dungeon. The Tomb Lord boss isn’t the most powerful foe in the game and only has a few moves that you need to worry about. This boss creates bone walls across the arena to stop you from moving around. Similarly, the Tomb Lord casts small ghostly tornadoes that halt you from attacking. Likewise, the boss also summons a group of smaller skeleton archers and warriors.

To defeat the Tomb Lord boss quickly, I’d recommend attacking head-on. Keep using your basic and core skills, and save the defensive abilities for extreme situations. You want to stick close to this boss and move around only when he spawns tornadoes.

As for dealing with the smaller minions, use your crowd-control abilities to devastate them quickly. I had to use the ultimate ability only once during this fight, as the Tomb Lord cannot tank against efficient combos.

Once you defeat the boss, you’ll get the Aspect of Disobedience.

How to imprint the Aspect of Disobedience in Diablo 4

Visit the Occultist to imprint the Aspect of Disobedience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To imprint the Aspect of Disobedience, visit the Occultist shop. Select the imprint Aspect option, and equip the gear item you want it on. Remember, you can turn a Rare item into a Legendary one by imprinting an Aspect on it. You’ll also need Veiled Crystals, Coiling Wards, and other endgame resources to imprint this Aspect on your gear.

Since the Aspect of Disobedience takes care of additional armor, I like to pair it up with other Aspects like the Rapid Aspect, Umbral Aspect, and Aspect of Might. This way, I can overpower the Basic Skill by getting more attack speed and damage reduction, combined with restoring primary resources while crowd-controlling enemies.

About the author