Beast in Ice, Uber end-game boss in Diablo 4 season 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
Diablo

How to get Pincushioned Doll in Diablo 4

A chilling encounter.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: May 21, 2024 05:48 am

Several different resources are required in Diablo 4 to tackle the more challenging enemies in the game, and the Pincushioned Doll is one of the hardest to get your hands on—but we can tell you the best method.

Pincushioned Dolls in Diablo 4 is an item required to summon Andariel, and you need two of them, along with two Sandscorched Shackles. If you are summoning the Tormented version, you also need three Stygian Stones.

If you are short on the Pincushioned Dolls you need, we’ve got tips on the best way to farm this resource. 

Where to get Pincushioned Doll in Diablo 4

An entrance to a Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4.
Roll out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no guaranteed method to earn the Pincushioned Doll in Diablo 4. However, farming particular enemies provides a higher chance of seeing the Pincushioned Doll drop.

Defeating the Beast in the Ice is the best way to earn a Pincushioned Doll, though it is not a guaranteed drop and may require defeating the boss several times—so don’t expect a quick and easy farming method. 

The Beast in the Ice is summoned with 9x Distilled Fear, earned in Tier 30 and above Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier 4, and 250x Sigil Powderearned by defeating enemies in Nightmare Dungeons or by salvaging Nightmare Sigils. 

When you have the required resources, craft a Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil at the Alchemist and travel to the Glacial Fissure southwest of Kyovashad. If a Pincushioned Doll does not drop, repeat the process by returning to Nightmare Dungeons and farming the resources.

There is also a small chance for a Pincushioned Doll to drop when defeating a World Boss but, as this is a random drop, it is not a reliable method, so prioritize Nightmare Dungeons and the Beast in the Ice for the best chance. 

related content
Read Article How to get Fractured Winterglass in Diablo 4
Lord Zir floating above a knight in Diablo 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
How to get Fractured Winterglass in Diablo 4
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 21, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4’s biggest gold problem was just patched—but is it enough?
An image of the Necromancer with their summons in Diablo 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4’s biggest gold problem was just patched—but is it enough?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Profane Mindcage in Diablo 4
The Iron Wolves in Diablo 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
How to get Profane Mindcage in Diablo 4
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 21, 2024
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.