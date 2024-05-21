How to get Pincushioned Doll in Diablo 4

Several different resources are required in Diablo 4 to tackle the more challenging enemies in the game, and the Pincushioned Doll is one of the hardest to get your hands on—but we can tell you the best method.

Pincushioned Dolls in Diablo 4 is an item required to summon Andariel, and you need two of them, along with two Sandscorched Shackles. If you are summoning the Tormented version, you also need three Stygian Stones.

If you are short on the Pincushioned Dolls you need, we’ve got tips on the best way to farm this resource.

Where to get Pincushioned Doll in Diablo 4

There is no guaranteed method to earn the Pincushioned Doll in Diablo 4. However, farming particular enemies provides a higher chance of seeing the Pincushioned Doll drop.

Defeating the Beast in the Ice is the best way to earn a Pincushioned Doll, though it is not a guaranteed drop and may require defeating the boss several times—so don’t expect a quick and easy farming method.

The Beast in the Ice is summoned with 9x Distilled Fear, earned in Tier 30 and above Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier 4, and 250x Sigil Powder, earned by defeating enemies in Nightmare Dungeons or by salvaging Nightmare Sigils.

When you have the required resources, craft a Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil at the Alchemist and travel to the Glacial Fissure southwest of Kyovashad. If a Pincushioned Doll does not drop, repeat the process by returning to Nightmare Dungeons and farming the resources.

There is also a small chance for a Pincushioned Doll to drop when defeating a World Boss but, as this is a random drop, it is not a reliable method, so prioritize Nightmare Dungeons and the Beast in the Ice for the best chance.

