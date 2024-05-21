How to get Fractured Winterglass in Diablo 4

Several new items were added to Diablo 4 in the season four update, including the powerful Fractured Winterglass unique, and we can tell you where to get it.

Unique items in Diablo 4 largely come down to the luck of the draw, and there is no surefire way to guarantee what you are looking for, but the Fractured Winterglass is one unique you can farm.

This method is not for the faint of heart, however, as it requires having access to the highest World Tier in Diablo 4. Read on to find all the details.

Where to get Fractured Winterglass in Diablo 4

Summon Lord Zir. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though the Fractured Winterglass can drop randomly in any World Tier, the best way to farm the Fractured Winterglass unique is by fighting Lord Zir in World Tier 4.

Summon Lord Zir at the Darkened Way by placing nine Exquisite Blood vials on the Bloodier Altar in The Apotheosis. To earn Exquisite Blood Vials, complete Legion Events or defeat World Bosses in World Tier 4.

Lord Zir provides the best odds for earning the Fractured Winterglass unique in Diablo 4, and fighting him is the only way to target farm the item. Other Sorcerer Uniques dropped by Lord Zir include the Staff of Endless Rage and the Iceheart Brais. We have a full list here.

If you don’t have the necessary resources to summon and fight Lord Zir, defeating World Bosses and completing Legion events are another great way to earn high-tier loot—and have the bonus of providing the Exquisite Blood you need to tackle Lord Zir eventually.

If you are farming for the Fractured Winterglass, I recommend farming World Bosses and Legion Events to earn Exquisite Blood, then switching your attention to Lord Zir. If no current World Bosses or Legion Events are available, switch to Nightmare Dungeons.

